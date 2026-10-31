Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit takes charge as new IAF chief

Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit took charge as new IAF chief on Saturday. He succeeded Air Chief Marshal AP Singh who retired from the force after a 43-year-long illustrious career.

Ashutosh Dixit has taken charge as new Chief of Air Staff. (X/ANI)

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Air Chief Marshal Dixit, who played a key role in Operation Sindoor and is known for his strategic planning, was serving as the Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force before taking over as its chief.

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{{^usCountry}} Prior to assuming charge as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Dixit served as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) at Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, according to PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prior to assuming charge as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Dixit served as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) at Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, according to PTI. {{/usCountry}}

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Air Chief Marshal Dixit has had a career spanning nearly four decades. A fighter pilot and experimental test pilot, he has logged over 3,500 hours of flying on various aircraft, including the Mirage-2000, Jaguar, MiG variants, Tejas, Hawk, Kiran, An-32 and IL-78.

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He has also been associated with several major military operations and exercises, including Operation Safed Sagar, Operation Rakshak, Cope India and Operation Sindoor.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College in Bangladesh and the National Defence College, Dixit is also a qualified flying instructor. During the early years of his career, he served as an instructor at the Air Force Test Pilots School before taking command of a fighter squadron.

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Over the course of his career, Dixit held several important operational and staff positions. He commanded a frontline fighter base in the Western Sector and a fighter training base in the Southern Sector. He also served as air defence commander of Southern Air Command and held senior positions at Air Headquarters, including assistant chief of the air staff (projects), assistant chief of the air staff (plans) and deputy chief of the air staff.

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