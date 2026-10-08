President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to air warriors, veterans and their families on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day, lauding their courage, professionalism and commitment to safeguarding the nation.

President Murmu, PM Modi laud air warriors' courage, professionalism on 94th Air Force Day (@Bhupendrapbjp X)

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In a post on X, President Murmu said the Indian Air Force had rendered exemplary service to the nation while upholding high standards of professionalism, discipline and preparedness.

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“Greetings to all air warriors, veterans and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force has rendered exemplary service to the nation, upholding high standards of professionalism, discipline and preparedness,” she said.

The President highlighted the role of the IAF in Operation Sindoor, saying it demonstrated the courage, precision and operational preparedness of air warriors in safeguarding the country's security.

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{{^usCountry}} "Operation Sindoor demonstrated the courage, precision and operational preparedness of our air warriors in safeguarding the nation’s security," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Operation Sindoor demonstrated the courage, precision and operational preparedness of our air warriors in safeguarding the nation’s security," she added. {{/usCountry}}

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She also noted the assistance extended by the force during disasters and humanitarian crises.

“Their dedication remains a source of inspiration and pride for the nation. May the Indian Air Force continue to uphold its proud legacy of service and excellence,” Murmu said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while sharing a video of the Indian Air Force, also paid tribute to the air warriors.

“India is proud of our Air Warriors. On Air Force Day, we salute their courage and commitment to protect our skies!” Modi said in a post on X.

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to the personnel of the Indian Air Force and paid tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation.

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In a post on X, Shah saluted the “warriors of our skies” and praised their courage, precision and striking capabilities.

“Salutations to the Warriors of Our Skies on the glorious occasion of Indian Air Force Day,” Shah said.

He described the IAF personnel as “real-life bravehearts” and said their patriotism and professionalism would continue to inspire generations.

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“A legion of real-life bravehearts whose saga of invincible valour, laser-sharp precision and devastating striking capabilities is testified by the Earth and satellites in faraway space. Their patriotism and professionalism will continue to inspire generations long after the daydreams of India’s enemies cease to exist,” he said.

Shah also paid his respects to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in service of the nation.

“I bow to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation,” he said.

Indian Air Force Day is observed every year on October 8 to commemorate the establishment of the Indian Air Force in 1932 and honour the service, courage and contribution of its personnel in safeguarding the nation. (ANI)