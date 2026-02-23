Air Force man, father beaten over objection to people drinking in UP wedding procession

The incident took place in Amargarh village under the Jahangirabad police station area.

An Indian Air Force personnel and his father were allegedly assaulted by members of a wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. The incident occured after the two objected to people drinking and creating a ruckus on the road.

Pratham Singh, who is posted with the Indian Air Force, was returning from a family engagement ceremony along with his father, Jitendra Singh, a primary school principal.

According to the complaint, a wedding procession was moving along the Jahangirabad road with loud music and a traditional ‘ghudchadhi’ ceremony underway.

The victims alleged that several members of the procession were holding liquor bottles and dancing in the middle of the road, causing a traffic jam.

When Pratham's father honked to seek passage, an argument broke out. The situation escalated after the duo objected to the alleged abuse hurled at them.

The accused allegedly attacked the father and son with sticks and iron rods, leaving them seriously injured. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to the district hospital for further treatment. During the assault, the victims also claimed that a wristwatch and a gold chain went missing.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and registered a case against seven named accused and some unidentified persons. One accused has been taken into custody and booked for breach of peace.

Station house officer Sanjesh Kumar said both sides have submitted complaints, and further legal action is being taken after an investigation.

A video of the incident has since surfaced on social media and is reportedly going viral.