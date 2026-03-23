Air Force staffer arrested from Assam for spying for Pakistan, was sharing information since 2023

A civilian employee posted at Assam's Chabua Air Force Station was arrested on Sunday for allegedly spying for Pakistan and sharing sensitive information with Pakistani handlers, said Rajasthan police. The accused war detained in Chabua in a joint operation by Air Force Intelligence and Rajasthan Intelligence and was taken to Jaipur for questioning (Representational/HT photo)

The accused was arrested in a joint operation by Rajasthan Intelligence and Air Force Intelligence, news agency PTI reported citing Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Prafulla Kumar.

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How did the police arrest the accused? The investigation which led to the arrest of accused, identified as Sumit Kumar (36), started after another suspect, Jhabararam, was arrested from Jaisalmer earlier this year in January.

After the arrest made in January, more investigation and interrogation led to revelation of Kumar's involvement in spying activities for Pakistan.

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Kumar is a resident of Uttar Pradesh and was posted as a multi-tasking staff (MTS) in Chabua's Air Force Station. He gathered information about the air force station using his position and used social media to pass it on to his Pakistani handlers.

During probe, Kumar was found to be in touch with Pakistani agents constantly.

Accused was sharing information for money since 2023 Kumar war detained in Chabua in a joint operation by Air Force Intelligence and Rajasthan Intelligence and was taken to Jaipur for questioning, where he revealed during joint interrogation that he had been in touch with and shared sensitive information with Pakistan intelligence agency since 2023 and received money in return.

Among the information the accused shared was sensitive details about the installations at the air force station, locations of fighter aircraft, missile systems, information related to personnel and more.

The accused even helped his Pakistani handlers to make social media accounts using mobile numbers that he registered in his name.

The case under was registered under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and the BNS, 2023. and further probe is underway.

(With inputs from ANI/PTI)