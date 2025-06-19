Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Air India crash: Co-pilot Clive Kunder's mortal remains brought home in Mumbai

ANI |
Jun 19, 2025 12:04 PM IST

Visuals from his residence showed a crowd of people gathered at his place while his family stand in front of his portrait and mourn their tragic loss.

The mortal remains of Clive Kunder, the co-pilot of the Air India AI-171 flight which crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12, were brought to his home in Mumbai on Thursday. Visuals from his residence showed a crowd of people gathered at his place while his family stood in front of his portrait and mourned their tragic loss.

On June 12, a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad.(AFP)
Kunder lived with his mother and father in the Goregaon (West) area. His body arrived earlier today at Mumbai Airport and was transported to his residence.

 

Earlier on June 12, the day of the accident, Actor Vikrant Massey offered condolences and said that Kunder was his “family friend.” In an Instagram post, Vikrant offered condolences to the victims and their families, revealing Clive was the first officer on "that fateful" AI171 flight, which crashed minutes after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

"It pains even more to know that my uncle, Clifford Kunder, lost his son, Clive Kunder, who was the 1st officer operating on that fateful flight. May God give strength to you and your family, uncle, and to all deeply affected," he expressed grief.

On June 12, a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The tragedy claimed 241 lives out of 242 onboard, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

After the accident, an inquiry into the accident is underway, with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation ordering enhanced safety checks on Air India's 787-8/9 Dreamliner fleet and the Tata group, the owner of Air India, along with the airline company has announced a total of 1.25 crore compensation to the families of the victims.

A week after the Air India crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has released new draft rules to tighten control over structures that pose a risk to aircraft safety.

The rules aim to give authorities the power to take prompt action against buildings and trees that exceed height limits in designated aerodrome zones. This is seen as a proactive step to prevent potential accidents caused by obstructions in flight paths. 

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
