What Air India said after DGCA directed it to sack its three employees

Air India on Saturday responded to the aviation regulator DGCA's directive, which called for the removal of its three senior employees over “serious lapses". An Air India Airbus A320-200 aircraft takes off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.(REUTERS file)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had instructed the airline to act promptly against the officials, citing “serious and repeated violations” in crew scheduling practices.

The airline confirmed the move, stating that it has fully complied with the regulator’s instructions and issued a statement on the same.

"We acknowledge the regulator’s directive and have implemented the order. In the interim, the company's Chief Operations Officer will provide direct oversight to the Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC). Air India is committed to ensuring that there is total adherence to safety protocols and standard practices," an Air India spokesperson said.

While the airline did not disclose specific details about the directive, the statement said Air India will remain focused on maintaining strict safety and operational standards.

What did the DGCA directive say?

The DGCA ordered Tata Group-owned Air India to remove its three officials, including a divisional vice president, from all roles and responsibilities related to crew scheduling and rostering over serious lapses.

In its order of June 20, the DGCA also directed the airline to initiate proceedings against these three officials without delay.

The DGCA order said: "Repeated and serious violations voluntarily disclosed by Air India concerning flight crew being scheduled and operated despite lapses in licensing, rest, and recency requirements.

"These violations were discovered during the post-transition review from ARMS to the CAE Flight and Crew Management System."

ARMS (Air Route Management System) is the software platform used by the airline for various operational and management tasks, including crew rostering and flight planning, among others.