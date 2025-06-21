Air India asked to fire 3 employees over ‘recent safety lapses’

The aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has ordered immediate action against three senior officials of Air India following “serious and repeated violations” related to flight crew scheduling. Debris of Air India flight 171 is pictured after it crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad on June 13, 2025.(AFP)

These lapses, voluntarily disclosed by the airline, revealed that flight crew were scheduled and operated despite not meeting mandatory licensing, rest, and recency norms. The violations were uncovered during a post-transition review from the ARMS (Aviation Resource Management System—an integrated system airlines use for crew management) to the CAE Flight and Crew Management System.

“The voluntary disclosures, while noted, point to systemic failures in crew scheduling, compliance monitoring, and internal accountability. Of particular concern is the absence of strict disciplinary measures against key officials directly responsible for these operational lapses,” the order dated June 20 stated.

The regulator also stated that it has identified three officials as directly accountable: Choorah Singh, Divisional Vice President; Pinky Mittal, Chief Manager in the Directorate of Operations, Crew Scheduling; and Payal Arora, Crew Scheduling – Planning.

The order comes days after an Air India flight from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, London, crashed moments after takeoff, killing 241 people on board.

These officials have been held responsible for serious and repeated lapses, including unauthorized and non-compliant crew pairings, violations of mandatory licensing and recency norms, and systemic failures in scheduling protocols and oversight.

The DGCA directed Air India to remove the three officials from all roles and responsibilities related to crew scheduling and rostering.

“Internal disciplinary proceedings must be initiated against these officials without delay, and the outcome of such proceedings shall be reported to this office within 10 days from the date of issue of this letter,” the order stated.

The DGCA said the officials will be reassigned to non-operational roles pending the conclusion of corrective reforms in scheduling practices and will not hold any position involving direct influence over flight safety and crew compliance until further notice.

“Any future violation of crew scheduling norms, licensing, or flight time limitations detected in any post-audit or inspection will attract strict enforcement action, including but not limited to penalties, license suspension, or withdrawal of operator permissions, as applicable,” the order concluded.