Air India Express flight returns to Vizag after suspected bird strike

An Air India Express flight bound for Hyderabad was forced to make an emergency landing in Visakhapatnam on Thursday after experiencing engine trouble mid-air. All passengers were safely deboarded, and no injuries were reported.(REUTERS)

Although the exact cause of the engine trouble is still under investigation, a bird strike is suspected to be the likely trigger.

The flight, IX 2658, took off from Visakhapatnam with 103 passengers on board when the pilot detected a possible engine malfunction. He immediately requested clearance for an emergency return, PTI reported.

"After departing Vizag, the pilot reported a problem with the engine. So, he asked for an emergency landing and returned to Vizag. The flight landed safely, and passengers were deboarded," Purushottam told PTI, adding that the airline was making alternative arrangements.

The aircraft travelled only 10 nautical miles before turning back and landing safely at 3:00 PM, just 22 minutes after departing at 2:38 PM.

According to the director, the aircraft departed Vizag at 2.38 pm and returned by 3 pm, travelling only around 10 nautical miles while the bird hit was suspected to have occurred while ascending.

All passengers were safely deboarded, and no injuries were reported. The airline said it was arranging alternative travel options for the affected passengers.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the suspected bird hit is underway.

This comes just days after a Mumbai-bound SpiceJet Q400 plane's wheel fell off after takeoff from Kandla airport last Friday, forcing the aircraft, which had 75 people onboard, to make an emergency landing.

There were 75 passengers onboard the Bombardier Q400 plane, which is used for operating regional flights, the officials told PTI.

An Air Traffic Controller (ATC) at the Kandla airport informed the SpiceJet pilot that one of the wheels of the aircraft had fallen off after take-off, one of the officials said.

Subsequently, a full emergency was declared for the aircraft operating the flight SG2906.

"Fortunately, the aircraft's landing gear was retracting because of which it was able to land safely," the official said.