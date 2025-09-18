Air India Express launches daily direct flight between Bengaluru and Bangkok

Air India Express has announced new daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Bangkok, effective from Thursday. According to the airlines company, there will be a flight from Bengaluru to Bangkok everyday at 11 am (IST).(Reuters)

The new service aims to provide travellers from Bengaluru and neighbouring regions convenient, non-stop connectivity to Thailand, especially, during the upcoming festive and holiday season, a statement issued by Air India Express said on Thursday.

“To celebrate the launch, the special introductory Xpress Value fares start at ₹16,800 for a round trip. The one-way fares for Bengaluru—Bangkok is ₹9,000 and Bangkok–Bengaluru is ₹8,850,” the statement read.

Bookings are now open on the airline’s award-winning website, airindiaexpress.com, mobile app, and other major booking channels.

According to the airlines company, there will be a flight from Bengaluru to Bangkok everyday at 11 am (IST), which will reach its destination at 4:45 pm (IST). The return flight from Bangkok will be at 5.45 pm (IST) and it will land in Bengaluru at 8.30 pm (IST).