Search
Thu, Sept 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Air India Express launches daily direct flight between Bengaluru and Bangkok

PTI |
Published on: Sept 18, 2025 06:00 pm IST

The new service aims to provide travellers from Bengaluru and neighbouring regions convenient, non-stop connectivity to Thailand.

Air India Express has announced new daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Bangkok, effective from Thursday.

According to the airlines company, there will be a flight from Bengaluru to Bangkok everyday at 11 am (IST).(Reuters)
According to the airlines company, there will be a flight from Bengaluru to Bangkok everyday at 11 am (IST).(Reuters)

The new service aims to provide travellers from Bengaluru and neighbouring regions convenient, non-stop connectivity to Thailand, especially, during the upcoming festive and holiday season, a statement issued by Air India Express said on Thursday.

“To celebrate the launch, the special introductory Xpress Value fares start at 16,800 for a round trip. The one-way fares for Bengaluru—Bangkok is 9,000 and Bangkok–Bengaluru is 8,850,” the statement read.

Bookings are now open on the airline’s award-winning website, airindiaexpress.com, mobile app, and other major booking channels.

According to the airlines company, there will be a flight from Bengaluru to Bangkok everyday at 11 am (IST), which will reach its destination at 4:45 pm (IST). The return flight from Bangkok will be at 5.45 pm (IST) and it will land in Bengaluru at 8.30 pm (IST).

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Dusu Elections on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Dusu Elections on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Air India Express launches daily direct flight between Bengaluru and Bangkok
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On