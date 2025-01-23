Menu Explore
Air India Express to begin operations from Hindon airport

ByNeha LM Tripathi
Jan 23, 2025 11:54 AM IST

Situated in Ghaziabad, Hindon Airport provides an alternative for travellers from Central and East Delhi, Noida, and nearby areas

Air India Express on Thursday announced that it will begin its operations from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad, becoming the first airline in the country to operate from two airports in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The airline is set to begin its routine operations from March 1 this year. (Air India Express | Official X account)
The airline is set to begin its routine operations from March 1 this year. (Air India Express | Official X account)

The airline is set to begin its routine operations from March 1 this year.

“With this expansion, Air India Express will operate from two airports in NCR; Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) and Hindon Airport (HDO). The airline will commence services from Hindon on March 1, 2025, with direct flights to Bengaluru, Goa, and Kolkata,” a statement from the airline on Thursday read.

“Both the flights will operate on all days except Saturdays, offering an alternative to customers in NCR,” an airline official said.

With this expansion, Air India Express will join IndiGo (that operates from old Goa and MOPA airport) to operate from two airports within the same metropolitan region, reinforcing the benefits of multiple airports in major metros for improved connectivity, increased competition, and greater affordability for travellers.

Situated in Ghaziabad, Hindon Airport provides an alternative for travellers from Central and East Delhi, Noida, and nearby areas.

“For those flying in from Bengaluru, Goa, and Kolkata, Hindon Airport ensures quicker access to key areas in the National Capital Region. It also makes air travel more accessible to a broader population, particularly aspiring travellers from western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand,” the airline spokesperson said.

Hindon currently has only Bangalore based regional carrier, Star Air (India) operating flights to Kalaburagi and Hubli. While the Hubli bound flights are operated four times a week, the Kalaburagi flights are operated three times in a week.

“Bookings for the new flights are now open on the airline’s website as well as other major booking platforms, with inaugural fares starting at 4,400 for Hindon–Kolkata, 4,900 for Hindon–Goa and Goa–Hindon, 5,500 for Kolkata–Hindon, 6,000 for Bengaluru–Hindon, and 6,200 for Hindon–Bengaluru,” its statement read.

Besides Hindon Airport, Air India Express operates over 320 flights weekly from Delhi airport, connecting 17 domestic and four international destinations- Bahrain, Dammam, Muscat, Sharjah and has seen a 30% growth in its winter schedule over last year, operating over 400 daily flights.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
