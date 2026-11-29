Air India Express will resume its Jeddah services from December 2 with three weekly flights between Jeddah and Mangaluru, while flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until December 31, the airline said on Sunday.
The phased resumption comes as the airline continues to adjust its Saudi Arabia operations.
Passengers booked on cancelled flights to or from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam, with tickets issued on or before November 27 for travel up to December 31 will be eligible for a one-time complimentary rescheduling, subject to seat availability. They can book on Air India Express flights between India and any operational station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain, with travel to be completed by January 14, 2027.
Passengers opting not to travel can claim full refund upon cancellation.
Air India Express also issued helpline numbers for assistance with rescheduling or refunds. Passengers may contact support team at +91 124 6935600 or reach out through our city booking offices.{{/usCountry}}
Air India Express also issued helpline numbers for assistance with rescheduling or refunds. Passengers may contact support team at +91 124 6935600 or reach out through our city booking offices.{{/usCountry}}
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