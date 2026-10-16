Air India cancels flights to 3 Saudi cities until October 20 amid regional tensions

Air India has extended the cancellation of all flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah until October 20 amid the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia.

The latest extension comes three days after Air India announced on October 13 (Tuesday) that flights to and from the three Saudi Arabian cities would remain cancelled until October 17. (Representative Image/REUTERS)

The airline said it was closely monitoring developments in the region and assessing the situation to determine when safe operations could resume. It added that affected passengers would be offered a full refund on cancellation.

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“We are closely monitoring and assessing the developments in the region to resume safe operations. Affected guests are being offered a full refund on cancellation. At Air India, the safety and security of our passengers and crew remain the highest priority,” the airline said.

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{{^usCountry}} The latest extension comes three days after Air India announced on October 13 (Tuesday) that flights to and from the three Saudi Arabian cities would remain cancelled until October 17. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest extension comes three days after Air India announced on October 13 (Tuesday) that flights to and from the three Saudi Arabian cities would remain cancelled until October 17. {{/usCountry}}

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The airline had previously extended the suspension of flights to and from Riyadh until October 15, citing the evolving situation in the region.

Also Read | Air India cancels flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah until October 17

IndiGo, Akasa Air extend flight suspensions

IndiGo on Tuesday extended the suspension of its flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until October 17.

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The airline advised passengers to check their flight status on its website before leaving for the airport.

“Timely updates are being shared on the contact details provided at the time of booking. Our support teams remain available to assist with any queries or concerns,” IndiGo said.

“Your safety and well-being remain our top priority. We are in constant coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure safe operations,” it added.

Akasa Air has also suspended flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until October 17, 2026.

“This decision follows a careful assessment of the evolving situation, with safety remaining the primary consideration. We continue to closely monitor developments and assess the situation in real time,” the airline said on Tuesday.

Also Read | IndiGo cancels flights to and from Saudi's Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah till Oct 17

Global airlines extend flight cancellations

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Airlines worldwide have cancelled or suspended flights to Saudi Arabia and neighbouring countries following deadly weekend attacks on Riyadh airport by Yemen's Houthis. The disruptions come amid wider aviation restrictions across the region since the US-Israeli war with Iran began.

Air France-KLM has extended its suspension of flights to and from the Saudi capital until the end of October. Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong's flag carrier, has postponed the resumption of its Hong Kong-Dubai and Hong Kong-Riyadh routes until January 31, 2027, Reuters reported.

Delta Air Lines has delayed the launch of its planned flights from Atlanta to Riyadh until March 2027, while Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam.

Etihad Airways has cancelled all flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, along with 10 flights to Dammam and Jeddah, until October 19. Gulf Air, Bahrain's flag carrier, has cancelled flights to and from Riyadh from October 12 to 17.

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Lufthansa Group has cancelled all flights to Riyadh until October 16, while Philippine Airlines has extended the suspension of its flights to and from the Saudi capital until November 29, Reuters reported.