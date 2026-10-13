Air India cancels flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah until October 17

The airline said it was closely monitoring developments in the region and assessing the situation to determine when safe operations could resume. It added that affected passengers would be offered a full refund on cancellation.

In view of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, Air India on Tuesday cancelled all flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah until October 17, 2026.

“We are closely monitoring and assessing the developments in the region to resume safe operations. Affected guests are being offered a full refund on cancellation. At Air India, the safety and security of our passengers and crew remain the highest priority,” the airline said.

The extension comes after the airline had earlier extended the cancellation of its flights to and from Riyadh until October 15, 2026, citing the evolving situation in the region.

IndiGo on Tuesday also extended the cancellation of its flights, announcing that all services to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah will remain suspended until October 17.

It advised customers to check their flight status on its website before leaving for the airport.

“Timely updates are being shared on the contact details provided at the time of booking. Our support teams remain available to assist with any queries or concerns,” IndiGo said.