Air India and Air India Express have extended the suspension of flights to and from Saudi Arabia's Jeddah until November 24 citing the prevailing security situation in the region. Services to and from Riyadh and Dammam will also remain suspended until November 30.

Air India and Air India Express have extended the suspension of flights to and from Jeddah until November 24 (HT photo)

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The latest advisory, issued by Air India on Friday, comes amid escalating tensions in the Gulf and growing security concerns following attacks involving Yemen's Houthi rebels and Saudi Arabia.

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The airline has also announced relief measures for passengers affected by the cancellations. Customers with confirmed bookings to or from Jeddah up to November 24, made on or before November 20, can reschedule their journeys without paying additional charges, subject to seat availability, or seek a full refund upon cancellation.

The same provision applies to passengers booked on flights to or from Riyadh and Dammam up to November 30, provided their tickets were issued on or before November 10.

Air India passengers can reschedule their journeys to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia. Air India Express customers can opt for alternative flights to or from operational stations served by the airline in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain.

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{{^usCountry}} For passengers affected by the Riyadh and Dammam suspensions, revised travel can be completed by December 14. Those holding Jeddah bookings can reschedule their journeys until December 8. IndiGo also suspends Saudi Arabia flights {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For passengers affected by the Riyadh and Dammam suspensions, revised travel can be completed by December 14. Those holding Jeddah bookings can reschedule their journeys until December 8. IndiGo also suspends Saudi Arabia flights {{/usCountry}}

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Air India's announcement comes after IndiGo extended the suspension of its services to four Saudi Arabian cities.

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In an advisory issued earlier, IndiGo said all flights to and from Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh and Dammam would remain cancelled until November 30, 2026, inclusive, due to the prevailing security situation in Saudi Arabia.

The airline has asked passengers to check their flight status on its official website before heading to the airport. It said affected customers were being contacted through the details provided at the time of booking.

IndiGo added that it was closely monitoring developments and would continue to provide necessary assistance to passengers, reiterating that the safety of its customers and crew remained its priority.

The airline had also announced a temporary suspension of services on these routes in October, when it cancelled flights until October 17 amid the evolving security situation.

Saudi Arabia faces growing security threats

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The flight suspensions come amid heightened regional tensions and repeated attacks targeting Saudi Arabia.

An attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport on October 10 reportedly killed an Indian national and injured several others, prompting the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia to issue safety advisories for the Indian community.

Indian nationals were also asked to remain vigilant, follow instructions issued by Saudi authorities and seek shelter inside buildings in the event of an aerial attack. The embassy also cautioned people against recording or circulating images and videos of intercepted missiles, drones or impact sites, warning that doing so could invite legal consequences under Saudi law.

Saudi Arabia is home to around 2.74 million Indian nationals working across different sectors.

On Friday, the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted five drones and a ballistic missile targeting the kingdom, Reuters reported. Riyadh was among the areas reportedly targeted. Saudi Civil Defence also issued multiple emergency alerts warning residents about possible incoming attacks and debris from interceptions.

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