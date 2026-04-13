Air India's first retrofitted Boeing B787-8 lands in Delhi

New Delhi: Air India’s first retrofitted Boeing 787-8, with registration VT-ANT, touched down in Delhi at 10.43 pm. Its B787 aircraft operate to the US, UK, Europe and the Far East. The plane at San Bernardino in the US before take-off for Delhi. (Photo: Air India)

The retrofitted twin-aisle aircraft, first of the 26 B787s to be refurbished, has been refreshed from nose to tail, the airline said.

“The aircraft, which received comprehensive interior upgrades at Boeing’s Modification Center in Victorville, California, was subsequently painted in Air India’s striking new livery at AeroPro, an FAA Part-145 certified aircraft paint facility in San Bernardino, California,” an airline official said.

“Following the needed regulatory certifications and clearances, the aircraft operated a non-stop ferry flight from San Bernardino to Delhi, flying over the Pacific and landing at 10.39pm today,” he added.

Air India had announced updates on its US$ 400 million fleet retrofit programme with an aim to turn the debt-laden airline into a world-class flying experience and enhance operational reliability across its legacy fleet.

The airline commenced the widebody retrofit programme for its legacy B787-8 aircraft with VT-ANT having flown to a Boeing facility in Victorville, California, in July last year. It currently has another 787-8 in that facility in the US.

VT-ANT was first announced to arrive in India by October 2025, which was then delayed to December last year, due to supply chain issues.

Air India has 26 B787-8 and eight B787-9 aircraft in its fleet.

Features in retrofit The retrofit programme for Air India’s B787-8s, now on a steady schedule for completion by mid-2027, is aimed to introduce brand-new interiors featuring a three-class configuration with Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy Class seats.

This includes the installation of brand-new seats in each cabin, advanced inflight entertainment (IFE) systems, new carpeting, curtains, upholstery, lavatories, galleys and more — all aligned with the new Air India product and customer experience standards.

Starting early 2027, Air India said that it will additionally retrofit 13 of its legacy Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, aiming for completion by October 2028, with the timeline having shifted due to supply chain delays.