Akhilesh Yadav asks if Centre is preparing for another conflict, calls for peace

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday questioned whether the government was preparing for another conflict, urging it to guarantee the nation's safety and peace instead. Akhilesh Yadav also emphasised peace and ruled out any foreign interference in India's internal affairs.(PTI)

"I have heard that government representatives say they will give a 'fitting reply' next time. Is the government preparing for another attack?" Yadav asked while addressing the media. "Rather, the people should be assured that such attacks will never happen again on our soil."

Pointing out the decision on the cessation of hostilities by Indian and Pakistan, Yadav asserted that victory celebrations should be about "real victory, not just a ceasefire."

He also emphasised peace and ruled out any foreign interference in India's internal affairs.

"Celebration should be about real victory, not just a ceasefire. For our country, peace must be the top priority," he said. "At the same time, no foreign country should interfere in our internal matters--that is what defines our democracy and Constitution."

He also expressed pride in the Indian Armed Forces, lauding their bravery in defending the country's borders under harsh conditions. "We are proud of our courageous soldiers. Our forces guard the borders in tougher conditions than any other military in the world," he said.

Yadav also attacked the BJP for Madhya Pradesh BJP Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah's remarks on Colonel Sofia. He said the comments reflected the ruling party's real character.

"What the Bharatiya Janata Party said about Colonel Sofia is their conduct, character and face," said Yadav.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Awadesh Yadav on Thursday welcomed Madhya Pradesh High Court's strict action against state Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah, directing the Director General of Police (DGP) to lodge an immediate FIR against him for his objectionable remark on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Awadesh Prasad said that the High Court decision has restored his faith and respect in the Indian judicial system. The Faizabad MP further requested MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to "sack" the minister.

Speaking with ANI, he said, "The verdict delivered by the (Madhya Pradesh) High Court on this has restored faith and respect in the Indian judicial system... I want to tell the MP CM to sack him from the Cabinet. Prasad further requested BJP's National President JP Nadda to take this matter seriously.

"I request the senior ministers and the National President of the BJP to take the matter seriously as this is a matter of the dignity of our army... I hope there will be no delay in following the High Court's orders," he said.

On Wednesday, the Madhya Pradesh High Court took a suo motu action against state cabinet minister Kunwar Vijay Shah and directed the lodgement of an immediate FIR against the minister. Following the HC decision, Kunwar Vijay Shah moved the Supreme Court against the decision to register an FIR against him for his remarks.