The Facebook page of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was restored on Monday after it faced brief outage. Earlier, the SP said that Yadav’s Facebook page was inaccessible due to technical issue and that the Meta was working to restore it.

Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav (PTI) more less

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Meta has yet not given out a statement on the outage of Yadav's Facebook page and its subsequent restoration.

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Last week, the Youth Congress claimed that the Meta had restricted accounts and posts of its leaders over content that was critical of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party alleged that Meta suspended or restrictedInstagram accounts and removed posts belonging to key functionaries, including IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib and national in-charge Manish Sharma.

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{{^usCountry}} Telangana Youth Congress workers, led by state president Jakkidi Shiva Charan Reddy, also entered the premises of Meta's Hyderabad office, carrying placards and raising slogans against alleged censorship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Telangana Youth Congress workers, led by state president Jakkidi Shiva Charan Reddy, also entered the premises of Meta's Hyderabad office, carrying placards and raising slogans against alleged censorship. {{/usCountry}}

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Videos circulating online showed protesters moving through corridors and near a cafeteria area.

Allegations that the protesters vandalised the office have also come in. Around 20 to 21 protesters were taken into preventive custody by police and released after roughly three hours, news agency ANI reported.

Similar demonstrations were reported by Youth Congress units in other cities, including Mumbai, where protesters also burnt a poster of IT and I&B minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Gurugram.