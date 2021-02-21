Alappuzha, Nagpur, SBS Nagar: Centre names 'cause of special Covid-19 concerns'
The Covid-19 situation in India has come to a point where a sudden spurt of daily cases is being noticed only in a few pockets of a district or a state. A day after the ministry of health identified the states of Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh where the cases are on the rise, the ministry on Sunday zeroed in on the areas which need to exercise special caution.
These areas are reporting a higher weekly positivity rate than the national average. The weekly positivity rate is the percentage of people testing Covid-19 positive in a week out of all those getting tested. The national average is 1.79 per cent which denotes that only 1.79 per cent of people out of all those who are getting tested in a week in India are testing positive. Some of the districts, identified by the ministry as areas of concern, are reporting even an eight per cent weekly positivity rate.
Alappuzha: This Kerala city is reporting around 400 daily Covid-19 cases, which is not the highest in Kerala. Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Malappuram have more daily positive cases. But Alappuzha is a cause of special concern, according to the ministry, as its weekly positivity rate has increased to 10.7 per cent.
In the last four weeks, the weekly positivity rate in Kerala has ranged from 13.9 per cent to 8.9 per cent, the ministry said.
Nagpur: Nagpur on Saturday reported 725 fresh Covid-19 cases and six deaths. On Friday, the number was 754. According to the health ministry, weekly cases have increased by 33 per cent in Nagpur.
Amravati: In Maharashtra's Amravati, which is observing weekend lockdown this Saturday, Sunday, weekly cases have increased by 47 per cent. Amravati is one of the major contributors to the increasing number of the daily caseload in Maharashtra.
Nashik: On Saturday, the Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,84,160. Nashik has registered a 23 per cent weekly increased in the number of fresh cases.
Akola: Akola division's weekly increase of Covid-19 case is around 55 per cent. On Saturday, the Akola division, which includes the Amravati district and Amravati municipal corporation, reported 1,726 fresh cases.
Yavatmal: Yavatmal has registered a 48 per cent rise in weekly Covid-19 cases. It is under a 10-day lockdown till February 28.
Overall, Maharashtra's weekly positivity rate has increased from 4.7 per cent to eight per cent.
SBS Nagar: In Punjab's SBS Nagar, the weekly positivity rate has become 4.9 per cent from 3.5 per cent and the weekly cases have more than doubled from 165 to 364.
Apart from these specific areas, Chandigarh, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra have weekly positivity rate higher than the national average.
The sudden increase in the number of cases in a particular area indicates that either a more contagious mutant strain is behind the new infections or there is laxity in containment. The ministry has asked all the states to strengthen both surveillance and monitoring of the mutant strains.
The victim was leading a four-member patrol on Saturday evening near Senthli Beat of Beriwada range when an elephant which was hiding behind trees suddenly attacked the team.
Both Rijiju and Singh praised the army captain for his bravery. Captain Rangnamei hails from Senapati district in Manipur.
Two Navy divers who were winched down from a helicopter close to the lake's surface used hand-held echolocation devices to measure its depth which was found to be around 8 to 9 metres.
The HC said that every profession has certain dress code and people belonging to a particular profession are recognized by their attires.
