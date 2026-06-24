All about Devina Gahlot, daughter of a BJP MLA in spotlight after topping CUET-UG

Devina Gahlot, the daughter of BJP MLA and former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot emerged as the national topper after results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG exam were announced on Tuesday. Devina Gahlot, daughter of former Delhi minister and BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot, has topped CUET-UG 2026 with the highest aggregate NTA score in the country. (HT)

From scoring 98 per cent in her Class 12 board examinations to securing the top rank in CUET-UG 2026, Devina has significant academic achievements to her name.

The latest feat left her surprised as she couldn't believe she had topped in the entire country. "When I first saw the result, I kept checking the application number because I could not believe that I had topped in the entire country," Devina said after the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the CUET-UG results on Tuesday.

A student of DPS Vasant Kunj, Devina had already established herself as a high achiever in school. In the CBSE Class 12 examinations this year, she scored 98 per cent in the Humanities stream, making her the stream topper at her school, according to a PTI report.

Despite her academic record, Devina said an all-India top rank in CUET was not something she had expected.

How Devina prepared for CUET She attributed her success to discipline, consistency and regular revision rather than long hours of studying. "I studied every subject every day. I never focused only on one thing while leaving everything else. I revised regularly and solved a lot of previous years' question papers," she said.

The preparation journey, however, was not without challenges. Devina recalled feeling uncertain in the initial months after her board examinations as she struggled to understand the exam pattern and preparation strategy.

"When I started preparing for CUET right after the board exams, I had no idea what to study or where to study from. At times, I felt I might not be able to do it because I was not used to this kind of pressure that could determine my future," she said.

She credited her parents, teachers and school for helping her navigate those moments. According to Devina, her family never put pressure on her and instead encouraged her throughout the process.

Her father, Kailash Gahlot, said the family was delighted by the achievement and praised her dedication. "We are all very happy. As parents, we never forced her. Both our daughters have done very well. I would often ask her whether she was studying seriously, and her standard reply was always, 'Dad, it will be done'," he said.

The BJP leader also credited Devina's mother, teachers and DPS Vasant Kunj for playing a key role in her success.

What's ahead for Devina? Looking ahead, Devina plans to pursue English Honours, driven by her interest in literature, reading and writing. She is also considering a future in journalism.

"I have a lot of interest in literature, reading and writing. So I have thought of pursuing English Honours. After that, maybe journalism. There is no concrete plan yet, but that is the direction I am thinking of for now," she said.

At the same time, she has not ruled out entering public life. Having grown up watching her father serve as an MLA and minister, Devina said politics remains an area of interest.

"Ever since childhood, I have seen my father as an MLA and as a minister. I have seen how many people have been helped through this profession. I have grown up watching him work for and help others. So there is interest, but let's see where life takes me," she said.

(With inputs from PTI)