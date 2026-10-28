Allahabad HC lawyers stage protest over alleged misbehaviour by judge, vandalise courtroom furniture

Lawyers allegedly damaged furniture inside the courtroom of Allahabad High Court judge Justice Ajay Bhanot on Wednesday after opposing his entry and raising slogans amid a controversy over his alleged behaviour during court proceedings.

The incident took place when Justice Bhanot arrived at the courtroom. (X@advsanjoy)

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The incident took place when Justice Bhanot arrived at the courtroom. Several lawyers reportedly objected to his presence, with some raising slogans before a group allegedly vandalised tables and chairs inside the room, news agency PTI reported.

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The developments followed a representation submitted by the newly elected office-bearers of the High Court Bar Association to Chief Justice Arun Bhansali on Tuesday, seeking action over an alleged incident involving Justice Bhanot during proceedings on October 27.

Bar Association raises allegations against judge

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{{^usCountry}} In the letter sent through the Registrar General, the association accused Justice Bhanot of humiliating an advocate and mocking senior advocate V P Srivastava. It said the alleged conduct had undermined the dignity of the legal fraternity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the letter sent through the Registrar General, the association accused Justice Bhanot of humiliating an advocate and mocking senior advocate V P Srivastava. It said the alleged conduct had undermined the dignity of the legal fraternity. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the association's account, a Superintendent of Police officer was seated in the row behind the additional government advocate (AGA) when an advocate asked the officer to move to the row behind, stating that the seat was not his.

The AGA allegedly reprimanded the advocate and warned that he would raise the matter with the judge.

Advocate allegedly threatened with jail

The letter claimed that when Justice Bhanot subsequently entered the courtroom, he pointed a finger at the advocate and, using harsh language, ordered that he be sent to jail.

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The association further alleged that the judge directed the advocate to apologise to the police officer after the advocate sought forgiveness.

It also accused Justice Bhanot of mocking senior advocate Srivastava, describing the alleged behaviour as detrimental to the standing of the legal fraternity.

Terming the alleged conduct contemptuous, the High Court Bar Association urged Chief Justice Arun Bhansali to take serious note of the matter.

(With inputs from PTI)