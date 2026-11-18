Alleged arms supplier Wahid Ansari was killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar late on Tuesday night.

Wahid Ansari was said to be an active member of the Billu Indauria gang and had 35 criminal cases registered against him, according to the police. (Representational/ PTI)

Police described 35-year-old Ansari as a major supplier of illegal firearms in eastern Uttar Pradesh, who was allegedly involved in several contract killings. Originally from Bahariyabad in Ghazipur district, Ansari was said to be an active member of the Billu Indauria gang and had 35 criminal cases registered against him, according to the police.

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He was also wanted in a case registered at the Cantt police station in Gorakhpur.

The encounter

According to police officials, they received a tip-off that Wahid Ansari was hiding in the city and planning to flee late at night. Acting on the information, police teams immediately cordoned off the area and intensified checking at major intersections to intercept him.

Around midnight on Tuesday, police spotted a motorcycle-borne suspect approaching a team. When signalled to stop, the rider allegedly opened fire at the personnel and attempted to escape.

The police retaliated, triggering an exchange of fire in which Ansari sustained four bullet injuries, including wounds to his chest and leg. He fell on the road after being hit by the bullets.

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{{^usCountry}} He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. {{/usCountry}}

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Further details about the criminal cases registered against him and his alleged role in supplying illegal weapons are awaited.