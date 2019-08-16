Upset with slack probe and threats, Rajasthan man kills himself month after son was lynched

jaipur

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 09:35 IST

The father of a 28-year-old man, who was allegedly lynched in Rajasthan’s Alwar district in July after a road accident, committed suicide because he was unhappy with the police probe into the case, his family said.

The family’s allegation has put Alwar Police in the dock a few days after it drew criticism for a slipshod investigation into the 2017 Pehlu Khan lynching case.

Rati Ram Jatav consumed pesticide on Thursday evening to kill himself, the family said.

“We took him to a nearby government hospital from where he was referred to the Alwar district hospital. He died on the way and was declared dead on arrival in Alwar hospital,” said Dinesh Jatav, his son.

Harish was assaulted by locals on July 16 after he accidentally hit an elderly woman his motorcycle and died two days later in New Delhi, his family had said. The Chopanki Police registered a case of an accident. The family said it protested against this and demanded a case of murder against the people who killed Harish.

Rati Ram then lodged a first information report, saying his son was beaten by some people after the accident, leading to his death later in hospital. The family of the woman injured in the accident also registered an FIR accusing Harish of driving rashly, leading to the accident.

Alwar’s superintendent of police Deshmukh Paris Anil had earlier said Harish died due to the injury sustained in the accident. “Police investigation and independent witnesses show the man was not beaten,” he had said.

Inspector general of police (Jaipur range) S Sengathir visited the family and gave them a compensation of Rs 4.12 lakh besides assuring a fair investigation.

After this, the charge of murder against one named and one unidentified person was added to the FIR, police said. The investigation was shifted from the Bhiwadi circle officer to Alwar City circle officer (traffic).

Dinesh Jatav said his father, who was blind, was depressed with police inaction into the investigation of his brother’s death.

“For the last two days, my father was not talking to anyone in the family. When I asked him about his silence, he averted my questions,” he said.

“Last morning (August 15), he told me that Zalimuddin, father of the accused, was threatening my father and said that he will kill him if he doesn’t take back his complaint,” Dinesh Jatav said.

He alleged that local police abused his father when he visited the police station to inquire about progress in the case.

“We are poor people. How long we can fight against the system which has left me alone with all the responsibilities of my family? I want justice for my brother and father,” he said.

Deshmukh denied the allegations and said that the family’s demand (of registering a case of murder) was fulfilled.

“We have sent one head constable to the police lines on charges of dereliction of duty. The investigation is underway,” he said.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 08:44 IST