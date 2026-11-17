The programme to release Sonia Gandhi’s memoir had a surprise guest: former Punjab chief minister and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh.
Singh had left the Congress in 2021 after he was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi ahead of the 2022 Punjab polls. According to senior Congress leaders present at the event, Amarinder’s presence in the front row was significant.
Acknowledging his presence, LoP Rahul Gandhi said: “I have never seen my parents fighting except on one occasion. My father was on phone and my mother was trying to talk to him. Guess what, he was talking to Captain Amarinder Singh.”
Deep Dive
Why did Captain Amarinder Singh’s presence at Sonia Gandhi’s memoir launch draw attention?
Does Amarinder Singh’s appearance at Sonia Gandhi’s book launch mean he is returning to the Congress?
What message did Amarinder Singh’s attendance send to the BJP and Congress?
Also Read I TN CM Vijay to take part in Sonia Gandhi's memoir release amid Opposition's call to exert pressure over Mekedatu issue
While his presence is no indication of his return to the Congress, it has triggered curiosity in the party ahead of the upcoming Punjab assembly elections. According to people close to Singh, he is not entirely comfortable in the BJP and his presence at the event is a message to both the BJP and the Congress.{{/usCountry}}
While his presence is no indication of his return to the Congress, it has triggered curiosity in the party ahead of the upcoming Punjab assembly elections. According to people close to Singh, he is not entirely comfortable in the BJP and his presence at the event is a message to both the BJP and the Congress.{{/usCountry}}