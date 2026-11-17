The programme to release Sonia Gandhi’s memoir had a surprise guest: former Punjab chief minister and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh.

According to senior Congress leaders, Captain Amarinder Singh’s presence in the front row was significant. (@IndianNationalCongress/YT)

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Singh had left the Congress in 2021 after he was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi ahead of the 2022 Punjab polls. According to senior Congress leaders present at the event, Amarinder’s presence in the front row was significant.

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Acknowledging his presence, LoP Rahul Gandhi said: “I have never seen my parents fighting except on one occasion. My father was on phone and my mother was trying to talk to him. Guess what, he was talking to Captain Amarinder Singh.”

Deep Dive Why did Captain Amarinder Singh’s presence at Sonia Gandhi’s memoir launch draw attention? Singh, a former Punjab chief minister and BJP leader who left the Congress, was seated in the front row at the launch. His appearance stood out as Punjab elections approach. Does Amarinder Singh’s appearance at Sonia Gandhi’s book launch mean he is returning to the Congress? No. The article says his presence was not an indication that he was returning to the Congress, though it prompted speculation within the party. What message did Amarinder Singh’s attendance send to the BJP and Congress? People close to Singh said he was not entirely comfortable in the BJP and that his presence at the event was a message to both parties. The article does not specify what that message was.

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{{^usCountry}} While his presence is no indication of his return to the Congress, it has triggered curiosity in the party ahead of the upcoming Punjab assembly elections. According to people close to Singh, he is not entirely comfortable in the BJP and his presence at the event is a message to both the BJP and the Congress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While his presence is no indication of his return to the Congress, it has triggered curiosity in the party ahead of the upcoming Punjab assembly elections. According to people close to Singh, he is not entirely comfortable in the BJP and his presence at the event is a message to both the BJP and the Congress. {{/usCountry}}