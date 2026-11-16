TN CM Vijay to take part in Sonia Gandhi's memoir release amid Opposition's call to exert pressure over Mekedatu issue

Vijay should apprise Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge about Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's comments in public against Tamil Nadu over the Mekedatu issue, he said.

While the main opposition DMK has already demanded that a delegation of elected representatives from Tamil Nadu be taken to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi following an all-party meeting over the Mekedatu issue, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami has urged Vijay to take up the lifeline issue of the state with the Congress top brass.

The CM has no other engagement in the national capital, and the launch event is restricted to invited special guests, the ruling party and Congress party, sources said.

Vijay is scheduled to leave Chennai for Delhi by a chartered flight by 2 pm and return to the city by midnight after taking part in the launch event of 'Belonging: A journey of love,' by Gandhi.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is set to participate in the memoir launch of Congress top leader Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Monday amid demands of Opposition parties to exert pressure on the leadership of the grand old party over the Mekedatu issue.

The TN CM should exert pressure on the Congress party leadership to ensure implementation of the Supreme Court orders on the overall Cauvery issue, the AIADMK chief said.

Also, Vijay must urge that the directives of the Cauvery Water Management Authority on release of water to Tamil Nadu be complied with by Karnataka, Palaniswami, a former chief minister, said.

Apply ‘due political pressure’ Hitting out at Vijay, DMK president M K Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu government should no longer remain silent on the Mekedatu dam issue, as the Karnataka CM Shivakumar had once again started speaking seriously about building it.

The former chief minister said Shivakumar had spoken about the dam issue on November 13 in the presence of PM Modi at a government event.

Shivakumar's remark that nobody would be able to stop the construction of the dam had caused considerable concern among farmers in Tamil Nadu, the DMK chief said.

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AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran said Vijay should apply "due political pressure" through the Congress top brass to ensure and bring to an end the proposal of Karnataka to build the Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery River.

If Vijay misses the opportunity to take up the matter eyeing power and office, that will be a huge betrayal of the Tamil Nadu farmers, he said.

CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam slammed Karnataka CM Shivakumar for often repeating that the Mekedatu dam will be built.

Tamil Maanila Congress chief, GK Vaasan, said the Karnataka CM distorting the Supreme Court judgement on the issue to support his case for the Mekedatu dam was not acceptable.