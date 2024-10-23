Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amid LAC thaw, Modi to hold bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping today

ByRezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
Oct 23, 2024 12:50 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet on the margins of the Brics Summit in Russia on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet on the margins of the Brics Summit in Russia on Wednesday, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said on Tuesday in the wake of the two sides reaching an agreement on patrolling along their disputed border.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping last had a structured meeting during their second informal summit in Mamalllapuram in October 2019, months before start of the border standoff. (AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping last had a structured meeting during their second informal summit in Mamalllapuram in October 2019, months before start of the border standoff. (AP)

The agreement on patrolling arrangements on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), announced by the Indian side on Monday, had raised the possibility of the first formal interaction between Modi and Xi since their brief encounter on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali in November 2022.

“I can confirm that there will be a bilateral meeting held between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping tomorrow [Wednesday] on the sidelines of the Brics Summit,” Misri told a media briefing in the Russian city of Kazan. He declined to give details or to preview the outcomes of the meeting.

The two leaders last had a structured meeting during their second informal summit in Mamalllapuram in October 2019, months before start of the border standoff.

Modi and Xi, who arrived in Kazan on Tuesday, are set to meet between two plenary sessions of the Brics Summit on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

The agreement on patrolling along the LAC was the outcome of several rounds of diplomatic and military talks between India and China. It also followed a string of meetings of senior leaders of the two sides in recent months – external affairs minister S Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Kazakhstan on July 4 and on the sidelines of Asean-related meetings in Laos on July 25, while National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met Wang during a Brics-related meeting in St Petersburg on September 12.

Wednesday’s meeting is expected to focus on modalities for de-escalation and de-induction of troops by both sides to peacetime positions, the people said. India and China have deployed some 60,000 troops each along the LAC since the start of the standoff.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //