Amid Rajasthan crisis, Congress’s presidential poll halted

The Congress’s presidential poll process has been halted for a day as Madhusudan Mistry, who heads the party’s Central Election Authority, was due to go for a routine health check-up.

A Congress spokesperson told HT the process has been just stopped for Monday and Mistry will be back at the Congress headquarters on Tuesday after the check-up and resume the process.

The process was halted amid the crisis in Rajasthan, where lawmakers loyal to chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who was expected to file his nomination for the Congress president’s election on Monday, have threatened to bring the government down unless they get to pick his successor.

Gehlot’s supporters have sought postponement of the announcement of his successor until October 19, Congress’s central observers Ajay Maken said on Monday and added there seems to be a conflict of interest as a resolution authorises the party president to take the final decision on the matter. Maken pointed out that by October 19, Gehlot could be the Congress chief.

Maken said they travelled to Jaipur for the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting Gehlot fixed at a time and date of his choice and added it was very strange that the lawmakers did not come for that.

The Gehlot camp legislators on Sunday indicated that the candidature of former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who revolved against Gehlot in 2020, would be unacceptable, plunging the Congress into disarray in Rajasthan, one of the only two states the party is in power on its own.

Contenders for the Congress’s top post such as Shashi Tharoor will separately file their nomination later on Friday in view of Mistry’s unavailability, people aware of the matter said. The Congress is set to get its first non-Gandhi president since 1998.

