Amid Sena-BJP bickering in Maharashtra, RSS chief cautions on ‘selfishness’

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:39 IST

Weighing in on the recently divorced BJP and the Shiv Sena over the goverment formation in Maharashtra, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat cautioned that “selfishness” is a bad thing.

“Everybody knows that both of them will face loss if they are going to fight over a matter,” he said.

“Everyone knows that selfishness is a bad thing but very few people give up their selfishness. Take the example of the country or of individuals,” he added.

The comments from the RSS chief came while he was addressing an event in Nagpur on Tuesday morning.

Long-time allies, the Shiv Sena and BJP, who contested the polls together, dithered over government formation in Maharashtra after the former insisted on rotational chief ministership. The BJP, on its part, denied agreeing to any such demand. Soon after the Shiv Sena’s lone MP, Arvind Sawant, resigned from the union cabinet. With no party in a position to stake claim for power, the President’s rule was imposed in the state last week.

Since then the Sena, which bagged 56 seats in the state polls, has been in talks with the NCP and the Congress to stitch up an alliance and has expressed confidence that a Sena chief minister will soon be ruling Maharashtra.

While the BJP emerged as the single-largest party in Maharashtra assembly polls with 105 seats, the NCP and Congress have 54 and 44 MLAs, respectively, in the state Assembly.