e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

Amid Sena-BJP bickering in Maharashtra, RSS chief cautions on ‘selfishness’

The comments from the RSS chief came while he was addressing an event in Nagpur on Tuesday morning.

india Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat cautioned that “selfishness” is a bad thing.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat cautioned that “selfishness” is a bad thing.(PTI Photo)
         

Weighing in on the recently divorced BJP and the Shiv Sena over the goverment formation in Maharashtra, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat cautioned that “selfishness” is a bad thing.

“Everybody knows that both of them will face loss if they are going to fight over a matter,” he said.

“Everyone knows that selfishness is a bad thing but very few people give up their selfishness. Take the example of the country or of individuals,” he added.

The comments from the RSS chief came while he was addressing an event in Nagpur on Tuesday morning.

Long-time allies, the Shiv Sena and BJP, who contested the polls together, dithered over government formation in Maharashtra after the former insisted on rotational chief ministership. The BJP, on its part, denied agreeing to any such demand. Soon after the Shiv Sena’s lone MP, Arvind Sawant, resigned from the union cabinet. With no party in a position to stake claim for power, the President’s rule was imposed in the state last week.

Since then the Sena, which bagged 56 seats in the state polls, has been in talks with the NCP and the Congress to stitch up an alliance and has expressed confidence that a Sena chief minister will soon be ruling Maharashtra.

While the BJP emerged as the single-largest party in Maharashtra assembly polls with 105 seats, the NCP and Congress have 54 and 44 MLAs, respectively, in the state Assembly.

tags
top news
Mamata Banerjee’s attack on ‘Hyderabad party’ and Owaisi’s sharp retort
Mamata Banerjee’s attack on ‘Hyderabad party’ and Owaisi’s sharp retort
12-year-old girl on way to Sabarimala stopped after Aadhaar card check
12-year-old girl on way to Sabarimala stopped after Aadhaar card check
Shiv Sena’s Raut explains what Sharad Pawar’s cryptic remarks meant
Shiv Sena’s Raut explains what Sharad Pawar’s cryptic remarks meant
Hindutva, Mehbooba Mufti and Nitish Kumar in Sena’s latest attack on BJP
Hindutva, Mehbooba Mufti and Nitish Kumar in Sena’s latest attack on BJP
More shine and swing, upright seam: The science behind pink ball
More shine and swing, upright seam: The science behind pink ball
Smriti Irani shares photo with Bill Gates with a whip-smart caption
Smriti Irani shares photo with Bill Gates with a whip-smart caption
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
Sonia, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary
Sonia, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary
trending topics
HTLS 2019International Men’s Day 2019VVS LaxmanSushmita SenKalki KoechlinJKBOSE ResultsSSC Admit card 2019Delhi air qualityParliament Winter Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India News