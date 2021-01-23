Amit Shah launches Ayushman CAPF scheme for medical benefits to armed forces
Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched the Ayushman CAPF scheme to offer cashless medical benefits under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY)scheme and CGHS empanelled private hospitals to the personnel of armed forces of the country. The home minister launched the scheme for the (Central Armed Police Forces) CAPF jawans on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose in Guwahati, Assam.
Talking about the medical benefits that the jawans can now avail at any of the 24,000 hospitals across the country, the minister said, "Under this scheme, around 10 lakh CAPF jawans and officers, and around 50 lakh relatives and family members of them will be able to avail medical benefits at any of the 24,000 hospitals across the country.
The Ayushman CAPF scheme that has been rolled out on Saturday for all jawans in India will be implemented completely before May 1, Shah said.
Shah in his address hailed India's Covid-19 vaccination drive as the world's largest immunisation programme under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Encouraging the CAPF jawans to get vaccinated he said, frontline workers are the priority in the phase-1 of the Covid-19 vaccination drive and after healthcare workers, police and armed forces are prioritised next in line. The minister also asked the CAPF jawans to take the coronavirus vaccines to safeguard and protect themselves to better serve their duty towards the motherland.
Also Read | 'Valour of Netaji gave new strength to India's freedom struggle': Amit Shah
"A lot of suspicions were cast in initial stages that how will a country with 130 crore population, whose health infrastructure is considered second-rate, deal with it. But when we took measures under PM's leadership, the nation came together on the same page to fight corona, " the minister said
The home minister also took a jibe at the opposition and said there are many other topics that can be politicised. "Covid-19 vaccines made in India are the hard work of our scientists and vaccinations should not be a topic of politics," he said on vaccine rumours.
He also talked about simplifying the career path for the youngsters interested in joining the armed forces. "Students interested in joining armed forces can enrol in the Rashtriya Raksha Safety University and Rashtriya Forensic Sciences University after completing their 12th thereby saving their many years," Shah added.
