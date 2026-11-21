Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the concerns over a proposed mega dam in the Siang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh will be resolved through dialogue, assuring that the cultural identity and traditions of the region’s communities will be safeguarded.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in the city on November 15 and 16. (File photo) more less

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Speaking at an event in Itanagar, Shah said the 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) will play a pivotal role in the development of the country and the state. He added that he was aware of the apprehensions of people over the project and had come to Arunachal Pradesh to address their concerns directly.

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“I want to make it clear to my brothers and sisters of Siang that the government will hold discussions with the people. We will take you into confidence, and only through dialogue will the road ahead be paved. There is no need to worry,” he said at a ceremony held to confer the President’s Colour on the Arunachal Pradesh Police.

Shah’s remarks after protests against the proposed power project turned violent in East Siang district, with demonstrators torching the office of a PSU, setting fire to a police station, vandalising the residences of three political leaders and injuring police personnel in October. The violence followed a 12-hour bandh on and came a day after four people were injured when police fired tear gas shells to disperse protesters. Chief minister Pema Khandu condemned the clashes and urged protesters to pursue their demands through peaceful and democratic means.

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{{^usCountry}} Opposition to the project stems from fears that the dam could displace local communities, damage the fragile ecosystem and submerge ancestral lands. The central and state governments, however, consider the project a strategic safeguard against China’s massive hydropower development upstream in Tibet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Opposition to the project stems from fears that the dam could displace local communities, damage the fragile ecosystem and submerge ancestral lands. The central and state governments, however, consider the project a strategic safeguard against China’s massive hydropower development upstream in Tibet. {{/usCountry}}

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“The government and I have the same respect you have for the local culture. We will move forward without compromising the traditions, culture and religion of this place,” Shah said, stressing that any future decision on the project will be taken by taking the local residents along.

On Friday, the Adi Ba:né Kébang United (ABKU), an outfit representing the Adi community, and the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF), submitted a joint memorandum to Shah, demanding an immediate halt to pre-feasibility activities, the release of detained protesters, the withdrawal of security forces and a judicial inquiry into the October 23 violence in Siang district.

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Shah also promised “one of the country’s best” rehabilitation and resettlement packages for people who could be affected by the proposed dam. Appealing to organisations and residents opposing the project, he urged them to engage with the state government, which could facilitate further discussions with the Union home ministry.

There was no immediate reaction to the groups opposing the project to Shah’s statements.