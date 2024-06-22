Amit Shah to launch trusted traveller programme for faster immigration clearance

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the ‘Fast Track Immigration Trusted Traveller Programme’ or FTI-TTP at Delhi’s IGI airport on Saturday, a unique initiative that will help faster immigration, with no human intervention or need to stand in queues, for the registered trusted travellers, officials aware of the matter said. Union home minister Amit Shah (File Photo)

Under the FTI-TTP, eligible individuals will need to apply online and submit their biometrics (fingerprint and facial image) along with other required information as specified in the application form.

After necessary verifications and confirmation of eligibility, certain charges will have to be paid. Once the application for FTI-TTP is approved, those individuals will not need to go through the arduous process of standing in long queues for immigration clearance while arriving in India, said officials. Specific lanes will be created for such trusted travellers.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has a similar trusted traveller program, which allows expedited clearance for pre-verified, low-risk travellers.

“FTI-TTP is thoughtfully designed for Indian nationals and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders. It aims to revolutionize your travel experience, making it faster, easier, and more secure. This initiative showcases the government’s commitment to enhance travel convenience and efficiency for everyone,” said an officer who did not want to be named.

Sharing further details of the process, a Devon officer said the processing fee for FTI-TTP (non-refundable) would be Rs.2,000 for Indians (adult), Rs.1000 for minors, and $100 for the Overseas Citizens of India.

“Incorrect or false information, concealing any material facts in the application form shall make the application liable for rejection. Those applicants will not be registered for FTI-TTP whose biometrics, for any technical reason, cannot be captured,” said the second officer.

The FTI registration will be valid for a maximum of five years or until the validity of the passport, whichever comes first, he added.