The offices of Mumbai mayor Ritu Tawde and municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Thursday received a fresh e-mail threatening bomb blasts and drone and grenade attacks all over the city, including actor Amitabh Bachhan’s bungalow Jalsa.

Amitabh Bachchan

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The email was received at around 10.00 am. Written in Punjabi, Hindi and English, the e-mail allegedly threatened to blow up the Mayor's office at 1:11 pm on November 26 and the court at 3.00 pm.

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The email also threatened to carry out an attack on Jalsa with drones between November 27 and December 31. It also threatened singer Diljit Dosanjh who is scheduled to perform in Mumbai on Friday at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

The senders of the email demanded an apology from the singer and told “Marathi brothers” to protect their children, cautioning attendees against picking up any iPhones lying on the ground at Dosanjh's November 27 show. It also threatened grenade attacks across Mumbai over the next 30 days unless Diljit's three-hour concert was stopped.

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{{^usCountry}} The sender claimed bags containing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) have been kept at various metro trains warning commuters to avoid the metro between November 27 and December 31. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sender claimed bags containing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) have been kept at various metro trains warning commuters to avoid the metro between November 27 and December 31. {{/usCountry}}

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“The email also has pro-Khalistan slogans and references to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. At the bottom, the sender listed the names of two organizations—Khalistan National Army and Babbar Khalsa (Parmar-Canada),” said a police officer.

The police said that such hoax emails have increased over the last few days, especially considering Diljit Dosanjh is performing on Friday at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The police teams have already increased security for his concert.