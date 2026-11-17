An investigation into the arrest of two people allegedly linked to foreign-based gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon, who has threatened to kill Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan, has revealed that the assailants were also in contact with another Canada-based gangster who was allegedly behind three cases of firing in Delhi this year, police officials aware of the details said.

On Sunday, the Delhi Police Special Cell foiled a suspected planned firing attack on Amitabh Bachchan, outside his residence. (HT file)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Canada-based gangster, Vicky Haddal, is also associated with gangster Himashu Bhau, the police added.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“Dhillon has associates in the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Haddal is associated with gangster Himanshu Bhau. The Delhi Police is, thus, looking at the role of both the Bishnoi and Himanshu Bhau gangs in facilitating such threats to businessmen and the actor,” a senior police officer said, seeking anonymity.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan’s security stepped up after Delhi Police foil suspected attack

“We have arrested two people linked to Dhillon. The two were also in contact with Vicky Haddal, who is also known as Nitin Dabas,” the officer added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} On Sunday, the Delhi Police Special Cell foiled a suspected planned firing attack on Amitabh Bachchan, outside his residence, with the arrest of a shooter involved in the murder of social media influencer Madhusudan Singh, alias Mad Sandhu, in Amritsar on October 3. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Sunday, the Delhi Police Special Cell foiled a suspected planned firing attack on Amitabh Bachchan, outside his residence, with the arrest of a shooter involved in the murder of social media influencer Madhusudan Singh, alias Mad Sandhu, in Amritsar on October 3. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to a second police officer aware of the details, Vikas Thakur alias Vicky from Jalandhar and Deepak Singh alias Deep from Tarn Taran in Punjab were arrested in separate intelligence-led operations in Delhi and Mumbai.

Officials said a team led by assistant commissioner of police Vivek Tyagi and inspectors Pankaj Chaudhan and Suresh Chand Chaudhary found that Deep was in touch with Haddal for the past few weeks and also “taking instructions” from the Haddal-Bhau syndicate.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read | ‘200 associates ready in Mumbai’: Gangster Goldy Dhillon issues fresh death threats to Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek

The police said Haddal has been hiding in Canada for years. This year, he was named in firing cases reported in the Capital’s Kirti Nagar, Pooth Khurd factory and Bawana, they said. The police suspect Haddal orchestrated the murder of gym trainer Vijay Lohia, who was shot 15 times in Fatehpur Beri.

The police claimed that Deep and his associate, Palwinder alias Kaka, had carried out the attack on Sandhu. Palwinder was arrested by the Punjab Police but Deep managed to flee to Mumbai after the incident.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The subsequent interrogation of the accused revealed that Deepak Singh had been directed by his foreign-based handlers to remain in Mumbai for a longer period to execute the planned firing outside the actor's (Bachchan’s) residence,” the officer added.

A second officer said Thakur was first held in 2019 in a snatching case. He later came in contact with gangster Anmol Bishnoi and after the latter’s arrest, allegedly shifted to gangsters Anil Pandit and Randeep Malik. He recruited members for the gang, arranged for weapons and conducted reconnaissance of potential extortion targets, the officer said, seeking anonymity..

Vicky later began working independently, allegedly offering his services to different criminal gangs for money, the officer added. He subsequently came in contact with Dhillon and also allegedly introduced Deep to the gangster.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Earlier, Dhillon, an alleged aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, threatened to kill the veteran actor and his son over the former’s purported remarks on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He also threatened to kill alleged perpetrators of the riots. Amitabh Bachchan has denied making any such remarks.

In a Facebook post that surfaced on Monday, Dhillon said the two arrests by the Delhi Police had not derailed plans to target the Bachchans as “200 of his associates were active and ready in Mumbai”. Even a bulletproof cabin would not protect the actors, the gangster said, referring to Amitabh Bachchan greeting fans outside his Juhu residence, Jalsa, from a bullet-proof glass enclosure in the wake of the threats.

Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Narra Chaitanya said Vikas had travelled from Mumbai to the national capital on Dhillon’s instructions to carry out an extortion-related shooting targeting a businessman and Amitabh Bachchan. Deep was expected to join him later, but police intercepted Vikas before the planned attack could be executed. Following Vikas's arrest, the police tracked down Deep in Mumbai, where he was allegedly hiding after Sandhu’s murder.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On November 12, authorities in Mumbai were placed on high alert following an email threat warning of bomb blasts across the metropolis, including at the Bachchans’ residence Jalsa, at the airport, the mayor's office and a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch.

Similar threats involving Bachchan were received on November 6 and October 23.