Amitabh Bachchan’s security stepped up after Delhi Police foil suspected attack

The Mumbai Police have increased the security cover of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, days after the Delhi Police foiled a suspected attack on him with the arrests of two people, officers aware of the details said on Monday. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan surrounded by security personnel as he greets fans gathered outside his residence in Mumbai on November 8. (AFP)

The move also comes amid a series of bomb threats on the 84-year-old actor’s Jalsa residence in Juhu recently, the officers added. The threats were, however, declared to be a hoax.

More barricades have now been placed outside Bachchan’s house. There was no immediate reaction from the actor or his team at the time of filing this report.

"The security increase (for Bachchan) is a precaution which has been given to a few other actors as well after the shooting incident involving actor Tiger Shroff," one of the officers cited above said, seeking anonymity.

Last week, the Delhi Police Special Cell foiled a suspected planned firing attack on Bachchan, outside his residence, with the arrest of a shooter involved in the murder of social media influencer Madhusudan Singh, alias Mad Sandhu, in Amritsar on October 3, the officers cited above said.

“The actor was a likely target of shooters linked to a gangster based abroad,” a second officer, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity, said, without providing details on the gangster.

According to the officer, Vikas Thakur alias Vicky from Jalandhar and Deepak Singh alias Deep from Tarn Taran in Punjab were recently arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in separate intelligence-led operations in Delhi and Mumbai.

“The subsequent interrogation of the accused revealed that Deepak Singh had been directed by his foreign-based handlers to remain in Mumbai for a longer period to execute the planned firing outside the actor's (Bachchan’s) residence,” the officer added.

Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Narra Chaitanya said Vikas had travelled from Mumbai to the national capital on the instructions of the gangster to carry out an extortion-related shooting targeting a businessman and the actor. Deep was expected to join him later, but police intercepted Vikas before the planned attack could be executed. Following Vikas's arrest, the police tracked down Deep in Mumbai, where he was allegedly hiding after Sandhu’s murder.

The police said the gangster allegedly sought to target Bachchan over his purported remarks on the 1984 anti-Sikh violence, an allegation that the actor has denied and said he never made.

On November 12, authorities in Mumbai were placed on high alert following an email threat warning of bomb blasts across the metropolis, including at Jalsa, at the airport, the mayor's office and a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch.

An official said the email, sent at 10.52 am from an account identified as reduak079@gmail.com, was addressed to the Zonal Office of PNB Mumbai, the Local Crime Branch (LCB) at Cuffe Parade and the bank's Zaveri Bazar branch in south Mumbai.

Similar threats involving Bachchan were received on November 6 and October 23.

Following the bomb threats, the actor arrived inside a bulletproof glass enclosure for his weekly meeting with fans outside his residence.

(With PTI inputs)