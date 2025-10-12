An Indian alternative to Google Maps? ‘Mappls’ fuels the Swadeshi tech push | Explained

As Vaishnaw proceeded with his journey, he explained some of the features that makes the app stand out from its competitors.

The clip showed Vaishnaw trying out features of the Mappls app, created by Mapmy India, a digital map and geospatial technology company. “Swadeshi ‘Mappls’ by MapmyIndia. Good features…must try,” Vaishnaw wrote on X.

After Arratai and Zoho, Mappls emerges as the latest app driving India’s Swadeshi push, receiving a strong backing from the government. On Saturday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted a video of him using the app, which appeared to be an alternative for Google Maps, the most widely used mobile application for navigations.

An alternative to Google Maps? While Google Maps is widely prevalent among the masses, the app has proven to be troublesome for some users in the past, who either found themselves stranded in some unknown location or being misguided by the navigation system.

In November 2024, three men headed to a wedding lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh after their vehicle plunged into a river, allegedly after being guided towards an under-construction bridge by the Google Maps.

However, Mappls says that it would provide a three dimensional junction view to users whenever there's a bridge ahead, to avoid any error. It also promises to enhance navigation by offering a wide range of options and a simplified interface for easy use.

“Wherever there is an over bridge or underpass, the app provides a three dimensional junction view to ensure that the users are not mistaken,” Vaishnaw said. He added that the app also works in multistoried buildings where it guides users' way to different floors that they want to reach.

Another notable feature of the platform is that all map data and user information are stored within India, offering data sovereignty and security--a growing concern with foreign platforms, reported news agency ANI.

The minister also added that Mappls has a bright prospect in Indian Railways as well and that an MoU will soon be signed to boost railway navigation in the country.

India's first digital address system MapmyIndia Mappls also talks about a comprehensive digital address system, which can facilitate more accurate results for users. “MapmyIndia Mappls -- the nation's leading digital mapping and deep-tech pioneer -- proudly joins hands with India Post to bring to life India's first comprehensive digital address system through the integration of DIGIPIN into the Mappls app platform,” news agency PTI reported quoting MapmyIndia Mappls co-founder, chairman and managing director Rakesh Verma.

The postal department has developed the DIGIPIN (Digital Postal Index Number) as an open source, interoperable, geo-coded, grid-based digital address system in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad and NRSC, ISRO.

DIGIPIN generates a code or coordinates for a block size of 3.8-metre square block across India. Users are required to point pin on the DIGIPIN platform for generating the digital coordinates that can be used along with postal addresses for higher degree of accuracy.

Verma said Mappls pin, along with DIGIPIN, will be able to even show the floor and even house or flat number of the digital address generator.

“In areas where the Mappls PIN is not active like rural areas then, Mappls will generate PIN, making the nearest landmark as a reference point,” Verma added.

Ministers root for ‘Swadeshi’ apps The Union Minister's endorsement of the Mappls app is seen as a strong endorsement of homegrown tech capabilities, or India's ‘Swadeshi’ push. His praise for the Indian app comes about a couple of weeks after he mentioned Zoho Corporation in a cabinet briefing.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan endorsed the Arattai app on his official X handle, as a “swadeshi” (indegenous) alternative to other similar apps, such as WhatsApp.

Soon after this, Arattai made it to multiple headlines as it received an overwhelming response from users. Zoho Corporation's chief scientist Sridhar Vembu said “a big release” was planned for November though the app has gone viral already.

Vembu added that while more infrastructure is added as they foresee a potential surge in traffic, the firm is also finetuning and updating the code to fix issues as they arise and that they have “all hands on deck working flat out”.

Zoho, a Chennai-based technology firm launched the Arattai app. Arattai, which means "casual chat" in Tamil, enables people to send messages, images, videos, and documents, initiate voice and video calls, share stories, and manage channels.

(With inputs from agencies)