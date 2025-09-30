Arattai vs WhatsApp: Indian user data stays in India, Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu says

The data of Indian users on Arattai and other Zoho apps remains in India only, Sridhar Vembu said on Tuesday, amid an online debate over data privacy and encryption vis-a-vis WhatsApp. “We are proudly ‘Made in India, Made for the World’, and we mean it,” Zoho Corp. CEO Sridhar Vembu says. (Image via Twitter)

“Indian customer data is hosted in India (Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai, soon Odisha),” the Zoho founder wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Arattai specifically is not hosted on AWS (Amazon Web Services or (Microsoft) Azure or Google Cloud. We use some of those services for regional switching nodes to speed up traffic but data is not stored in them.”

Vembu’s comments were aimed at addressing “a lot of false information we want to correct” about the Arattai app, which has seen a renewed interest among Indian users after Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan and Piyush Goyal endorsed the chat app on social media. Such has been the response that Arattai has become the top downloaded app on App Store and is nearing the Top 100 on Google Play store.

“Our Zoho Developer account in the App Store and Play Store lists our US office address because the account was registered there in the very early days of those stores by one of our employees in the US just to test them out. We never changed that.”

According to Vembu, all Zoho services “run on hardware we own and software frameworks we developed”, on top of open source like Linux OS.

“All the (Zoho) products are developed in India. Our global headquarters is in Chennai and we pay taxes in India on our global income,” Vembu went on to say in his X post. “As a global corporation headquartered in India, we have offices in over 80 countries and have a strong presence in the US, which is a big market for us.”

“We are proudly ‘Made in India, Made for the World’, and we mean it.”