‘Swadeshi product’: Piyush Goyal logs into Arattai messaging platform

NEW DELHI: Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said he was now on indigenously developed instant messaging app, Arattai. Union minister for commerce and industry, Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal X)

“Nothing beats the feeling of using a #Swadeshi product. So proud to be on @Arattai, a #MadeInIndia messaging platform that brings India closer…,” Goyal said in a post on X.

According to the app, Arattai “is a simple, secure and free instant messaging app” to connect with family and friends. It requires a mobile number to register.

Arattai is developed by Zoho Corporation, which has over 10 years of experience in building communication and collaboration software for enterprises, according to the company’s website.

“True to its name, it can be used to ‘arattai’ with your friends and family,” the app said.

Arattai, in Tamil, means “casual talk” or “chit-chat”.

Arattai was born out of the vision to create an instant messaging application that’s simple, secure, and Indian-made. You can use the app to send messages, media, and documents, make audio and video calls, share stories and create channels, it said.

According to the app, all the data is encrypted at storage and it stores all data in India.

“Our secret chat feature provides end-to-end encryption for all the messages sent while using the feature. All calls made through Arattai are end-to-end encrypted,” it said.

As all calls made through the app are over the internet, they are not chargeable, the app said. “An active internet connection is all that is needed to make calls around the world,” it said.