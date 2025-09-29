This “Made in India” social networking app, ranks number one in app stores

Made in India social networking app, Arattai, has become the most popular social networking app in India, dethroning popular apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Threads, and others. This messaging app was created by Zoho in 2021, and after 4 years of competing, the app is finally being recognised as one of the most secure social networking apps. Arattai is known to be a “spyware‑free” messenger app, which makes it a perfect choice for privacy-conscious users. It claims to offer secure communication by eliminating data tracking or surveillance. Know what makes the Arattai app so popular in India, among others, that it ranks on top of app stores. This India-made social media app has become the most popular in the country.(Arattai)

What is Arattai? And why’s it popular in India

Arattai is a “Made in India” social media platform that functions similarly to Meta’s WhatsApp. The work “Arattai” is a Tamil work that means “Chat” or “Chit-chat”. This social networking app offers features like one-on-one chats, file sharing, voice/video calls, status updates, and channel broadcasting.

The app is not only compatible with smartphones, but it can also be accessed through desktop and Android TV. But what makes the app so special is its privacy-driven approach. Arattai does not monetise personal data and is committed to strict privacy principles.

Arattai’s popularity was also noticed when India’s Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, acknowledged that Arattai was recommended as a local digital platform. Several tech experts are also claiming Arattai to be “India’s WhatsApp killer.”

However, the messaging app is yet to get several privacy features to be as popular as WhatsApp. Firstly, the chats on Arattai are not fully end‑to‑end encrypted. The app is also facing server glitches, such as slower contact sync and other issues, due to a sudden surge in demand. We expect the issues to be resolved soon, as it continues to gain momentum in the country.

Will Arattai overthrow the popularity of WhatsApp?

WhatsApp is currently reported to have over 500 million users in India, which is quite a huge number. On the other hand, Arattai has also topped the charts in the country, steadily gaining popularity among Indian users. However, convincing people to change their habitual usage and gaining trust over time could be challenging during the initial stages.

If Zoho manages to grab attention towards its app, and offer the right features while maintaining user privacy, then it could have a chance to compete with popular messaging apps like WhatsApp.