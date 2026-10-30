Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to expedite restoration works in areas affected by Cyclone Arnab.

Andhra CM directs officials to expedite restoration works in cyclone-hit areas

The chief minister on Thursday reviewed relief and restoration operations with the chief secretary, senior officials and district collectors following an aerial survey of cyclone-affected areas. Officials briefed him on the ground situation and progress of restoration works.

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"Officials should speed up power supply restoration and road repairs in cyclone-hit areas and ensure that all essential services are restored at the earliest," Naidu said in an official release late on Thursday.

Deep Dive What restoration work did Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu order after Cyclone Arnab? Naidu directed officials to speed up electricity restoration and road repairs, restore mobile networks and other essential services, and continue working until affected areas returned to normal. How many villages in Andhra Pradesh were still without restored electricity? Electricity restoration was pending in 629 of the 5,400 affected villages under the Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company and in 80 of 915 affected villages in Krishna district. What road repairs remained pending in cyclone-hit Andhra Pradesh? Repairs were pending at 40 of 62 reported road-breach locations and 21 of 34 embankment breaches. Work was also continuing at 19 damaged culverts and 34 locations where transport movement had been disrupted.

The CM directed power utilities to mobilise additional personnel from other regions and states, if necessary and complete repairs within the stipulated timeframe.

He asked officials to continue working until electricity supply was restored to every affected household and village.

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{{^usCountry}} Expressing concern over delays in restoring mobile network services, Naidu urged telecom companies to act responsibly and accelerate their restoration efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Expressing concern over delays in restoring mobile network services, Naidu urged telecom companies to act responsibly and accelerate their restoration efforts. {{/usCountry}}

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Rainfall received between October 26 and 29 is estimated to have brought around 380 TMC of water into the state while groundwater levels increased by approximately 44 TMC, officials informed the chief minister.

Under the Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited , electricity supply has been restored in 4,771 of the 5,400 affected villages, while restoration remains pending in 629 villages.

In Krishna district, under the Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation Limited , supply has been restored in 835 of the 915 affected villages, with work pending in 80 villages, the release said.

The Roads and Buildings Department reported damage to 2,396 km of major district and state roads. West Godavari accounted for the most serious damage at 552 km, followed by Konaseema , East Godavari , Srikakulam , Anakapalli and Vizianagaram .

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Of the 62 road breaches reported, 22 have been restored, while repairs are pending at 40 locations, the release said, adding that of the 34 embankment breaches, 13 have been repaired, and 21 remain pending.

Of the 102 damaged culverts and other cross-drainage structures, 83 have been restored, while work is pending at 19 locations.

All 2,264 trees that had fallen across roads have been cleared. Between 6 pm and 8 pm on Thursday, 183 trees were removed, including 127 in Kakinada and 56 in East Godavari district.

Transport connectivity has been restored at 99 of the 133 locations where movement was disrupted, while restoration work is continuing at the remaining 34 locations.

Preliminary assessments indicated that agricultural crops spread across over 3.3 lakh hectares in 16 districts had been affected by the cyclone. The final extent of crop loss is yet to be determined.

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West Godavari reported the largest affected agricultural area at 76,752 hectares, followed by Kakinada , East Godavari , Konaseema and Krishna .

Agriculture officials informed the chief minister that several crops were at critical flowering and crop-formation stages when the cyclone struck. As excess water recedes from agricultural fields, submerged crops are becoming visible, enabling a clearer assessment of damage.

The cyclone also affected 22,452 hectares of horticultural crops across 15 districts. Konaseema district accounted for the largest affected area at 11,229 hectares, followed by East Godavari with 4,423 hectares.

Other affected districts included Krishna , Bapatla , Kakinada , West Godavari , Eluru and Guntur , the release said.

Naidu directed all departments to maintain close coordination and accelerate restoration work to ensure essential services were restored and affected people received timely assistance.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.