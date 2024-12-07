The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the alleged illegal export of rice meant for public distribution system (PDS) from Kakinada port. Andhra govt forms SIT to probe illegal rice exports case

A government order issued by chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, which was seen by HT, said the SIT will be headed by inspector general of police (Crime Investigation Department) Vineet Brij Lal and comprising CID superintendent of police B Uma Maheshwar, deputy superintendents of police T Ashok Vardhan, M Balasundara Rao, R Govinda Rao and M Rathaiah as members.

The chief secretary said the SIT was being constituted following a request from Director General of Police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, in the wake of registering as many as 13 cases of illegal export of PDS rice from Kakinada since July.

The GO said the director general of vigilance and enforcement had also informed that investigation was launched in response to repeated grievances from stakeholders, including beneficiaries, civil society groups, and public representatives regarding the organized smuggling of PDS rice to other countries illegally.

“The vigilance inquiry revealed a deeply entrenched network of inefficiencies, corruption, and organized criminal activities and the most alarming revelation is the organized illegal export of subsidized rice, which has evolved into a sophisticated operation involving millers, exporters, and influential individuals with deep political connections,” the GO said.

The vigilance authorities also informed that subsidized rice is either polished to enhance its appearance or rebranded with falsified labels to resemble premium export-quality rice and the alterations enable the rice to fetch significantly higher prices in international markets, particularly in African countries where demand is high.

The exporters, often working in collusion with Custom House Agents (CHAs), falsify documentation to misrepresent the rice as non-subsidized varieties like “parboiled” or “broken” rice, concealing its origin.

“The vigilance authorities informed that the operation exploits weak enforcement mechanisms at key export hubs, including the ports of Kakinada, Krishnapatnam, and Chennai and recommended for entrusting this scam to a specialized agency for investigation,” the GO said.

Accordingly, the government has decided to constitute the SIT to investigate and unravel the full extent of the malpractices; identify the key perpetrators; and ensure robust legal action against the concerned individuals.

The SIT may call for relevant information and assistance from any department of the government in the course of the investigation. “All the government departments shall cooperate with the SIT in discharge of its duties and duly submit any information or technical assistance called for,” it said.

The SIT shall have all the powers of investigation as provided under The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, including search, seizure and examination of witnesses and documents and arrest and detention of accused persons, subject to applicable law, the GO said, adding the SIT shall submit fortnightly report of progress to the government.