Amaravati, A low pressure area has formed over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 26 before moving towards the north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts, the Meteorological Department said on Friday.

Andhra: Low pressure over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into cyclone by Oct 26

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The system, which formed at 5.30 am under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal, is likely to persist over the same region and intensify into a depression on October 24, it said.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The weather system is likely to intensify further into a deep depression on October 25 and into a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 26. It is then expected to continue moving west-northwestwards and intensify further towards the north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts over the subsequent two days, the Meteorological Department said in a release.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has forecast scattered heavy rainfall across the state over the next four days under the influence of the northeast monsoon.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} SDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain said cloudy weather, moderate rainfall and lightning were likely on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain said cloudy weather, moderate rainfall and lightning were likely on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He advised people to remain alert and take necessary precautions, warning them against standing under trees or near large hoardings.

Moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning is likely at isolated places in Vizianagaram, Manyam, Alluri, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts on Friday, he said.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning is likely at isolated places in Srikakulam, Polavaram, Visakhapatnam, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Markapuram, Prakasam, Nellore, Nandyal and Sri Sathya Sai districts. Light rainfall is likely in the remaining districts.

For Saturday, moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning is forecast at isolated places in Alluri, Krishna, Bapatla, Nellore, Kadapa and Chittoor districts, while light to moderate rainfall is likely in the remaining districts, Jain said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rainfall recorded until 5 pm on Thursday included 87.5 mm at Alivelumangapuram and 50.4 mm at Obulavaripalle in Tirupati district, 57.2 mm at Dagadarthi in Nellore district, 53.3 mm at Kavali and 51.5 mm in Chittoor Urban. Pennepalle recorded 45.7 mm of rainfall, Renigunta 41.2 mm, Puttur 40.5 mm and Naidupeta 38.4 mm, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.