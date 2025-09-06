Andhra minister meets PM, seeks Central aid for state

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh minister for information technology Nara Lokesh meets Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Andhra Pradesh state minister for education and information technology Nara Lokesh on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and requested the Centre’s assistance in establishing IT and electronic industries in the state, which have immense potential to generate large-scale employment, officials aware of the matter said.

An official statement from the state government said Lokesh had a courtesy meeting with Modi and explained the developmental initiatives being taken by the NDA government in the state. He sought greater Central support for investment promotion and developmental initiatives in the state.

Lokesh thanked the Prime Minister for approving the Advanced System in Package (ASIP) semiconductor unit for Andhra Pradesh, a move he said would mark a turning point for the state’s industrial growth.

The minister apprised the Prime Minister of the reforms in the education sector being brought in by the NDA government in AP.

He explained that the state government is introducing a series of measures to raise academic standards and improve the quality of learning.

Lokesh complimented Modi for the next-generation GST reforms announced by the Union government, which he said had provided significant relief to millions of poor and middle-class families in India.

He underscored that these reforms will further handhold the MSMEs and small businesses in Andhra Pradesh and give a bigger impetus for savings of the middle class in the state.

He affirmed Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to contributing to the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

The statement said Lokesh also discussed the latest political developments in the state. “Responding positively, the Prime Minister assured that the Centre would extend full cooperation to support Andhra Pradesh’s growth and development,” it added.