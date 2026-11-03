Andhra Pradesh election result LIVE: Cyclone Murasu to delay counting of votes in 2 districts

The polling was held on November 1, amid stray incidents of clashes and protests in some parts of the state, with an overall poll percentage of 60.96 per cent. Repolling in 12 wards across seven urban local bodies in five districts recorded a turnout of 60.64 per cent on Monday.

The political future of 520 candidates contesting for mayoral and chairperson positions, along with 10,105 candidates who contested for councilor and corporator posts, will be decided by Tuesday evening.