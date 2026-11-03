Andhra Pradesh election result LIVE: Cyclone Murasu to delay counting of votes in 2 districts
Andhra Pradesh election result LIVE: The counting of votes for municipal elections across 92 urban local bodies in Andhra Pradesh municipal elections began at 8 am on Tuesday, state election commission authorities said.
Andhra Pradesh election result LIVE: The counting of votes for municipal elections across 92 urban local bodies in Andhra Pradesh municipal elections began at 8 am on Tuesday, state election commission authorities said....Read More
The polling was held on November 1, amid stray incidents of clashes and protests in some parts of the state, with an overall poll percentage of 60.96 per cent. Repolling in 12 wards across seven urban local bodies in five districts recorded a turnout of 60.64 per cent on Monday.
The political future of 520 candidates contesting for mayoral and chairperson positions, along with 10,105 candidates who contested for councilor and corporator posts, will be decided by Tuesday evening.
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- 3 Nov 2026, 09:35:20 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh election result LIVE: Cyclone Murasu delays counting in 2 districts
Andhra Pradesh election result LIVE: The counting process in Prakasam and Bapatla districts will get delayed by three-and-a-half hours due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions on account of Cyclone Murasu, causing heavy rainfall accompanied by high velocity winds.
“The district administration in these districts expressed inability to take up counting of votes, due to disruption to normal movement and transportation of counting material. It would be extremely difficult for the counting staff to reach their respective counting centres at the scheduled time,” state election commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha said, adding that the district authorities wanted postponement of the counting process in these two districts.
Punetha said the Commission rescheduled the commencement of counting of votes from 8 am to 11.30 am in these two districts. “If there is no respite from heavy rains, the commission will take further decision in the matter,” he added.
- 3 Nov 2026, 09:29:10 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh election results LIVE: Counting of votes in Pulivendula gets HC nod
Andhra Pradesh election results LIVE: The Andhra Pradesh high court, on Tuesday, delivered its judgement giving the green signal for counting of votes in the municipal elections at Pulivendula in YSR Kadapa district, people familiar with the matter said.
The high court dismissed petitions filed by YSR Congress Party candidate for Kadapa chairperson post Y S Pramila and party MP Y S Avinash Reddy, seeking a halt to the counting process.
The petitioners had requested the court to direct the SEC to conduct repolling in all wards of the Pulivendula municipality, instead of restricting it to the four wards where repolling had already been conducted. They also sought suspension of the counting process until repolling was completed across the municipality.
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- 3 Nov 2026, 09:03:00 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh election results LIVE: Vijayawada contest to be closely watched
Andhra Pradesh election results LIVE: The contest for the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation mayoral contest is a closely-watched one. Running for mayor are NDA-backed Jana Sena candidate Vangaveeti Radhakrishna, YSR Congress Party candidate and former mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, and former Director General of Police AB Venkateswara Rao running as an independent candidate.
- 3 Nov 2026, 08:55:31 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh election results LIVE: When were polls held?
Andhra Pradesh election result LIVE: The elections for the municipal councils were held on November 1 from 7am to 5pm. Repolling, wherever required, was conducted on November 2.
The civic polls were held for 13 municipal corporations including, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Kurnool, Kadapa and Tirupati, along with 79 municipalities and Nagar Panchayats.
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- 3 Nov 2026, 08:34:01 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh election result LIVE: Counting process in Prakasam, Bapatla to be delayed
Andhra Pradesh election result LIVE: The counting process in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam and Bapatla districts is expected to get delayed by three-and-a-half hours due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions on account of Cyclone Murusu, causing heavy rainfall accompanied by high velocity winds.
“The district administration in these districts expressed inability to take up counting of votes, due to disruption to normal movement and transportation of counting material. It would be extremely difficult for the counting staff to reach their respective counting centres at the scheduled time,” state election commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha said, adding that the district authorities wanted postponement of the counting process in these two districts.
Punetha said the Commission rescheduled the commencement of counting of votes from 8 am to 11.30 am in these two districts. “If there is no respite from heavy rains, the commission will take further decision in the matter,” he added.
- 3 Nov 2026, 08:30:14 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh election result LIVE: Who contested where | A breakdown
Andhra Pradesh election result LIVE: Of the 13 mayoral posts in urban local bodies where elections were held, the ruling NDA alliance partners divided the contest among themselves. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) contested in 10 municipal corporations, Jana Sena Party in two and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in one.
The YSRCP, meanwhile, fielded candidates in all 13 mayoral contests, setting up direct electoral battles against the alliance partners.
Of the 87 municipalities and nagar panchayats, chairperson candidates were elected unanimously in 17 places. Elections were held for the remaining 70 chairperson posts.
Among the alliance partners, TDP candidates contested for 49 chairperson positions, Jana Sena candidates for 17 and BJP candidates for four. The YSRCP fielded candidates in all 70 constituencies where elections were held.
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- 3 Nov 2026, 08:25:32 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh election result LIVE: Counting of votes for municipal polls begins
Andhra Pradesh election result LIVE: The counting of votes for municipal elections across 92 urban local bodies in Andhra Pradesh municipal elections began at 8 am on Tuesday, state election commission authorities said.
The polling was held on November 1, amid stray incidents of clashes and protests in some parts of the state, with an overall poll percentage of 60.96 per cent. Repolling in 12 wards across seven urban local bodies in five districts recorded a turnout of 60.64 per cent on Monday.