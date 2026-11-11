Amaravati, : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday has directed officials to restore 789 defunct lift irrigation schemes at an estimated cost of ₹632.07 crore and make them operational before the ensuing kharif season.

Andhra to spend ₹632 cr on repairing 789 lift irrigation schemes

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Reviewing irrigation projects and lift irrigation schemes at his camp office, Naidu instructed officials to complete all repairs by June next year, an official press release said.

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These repairs will improve irrigation facilities for 7.4 lakh acres of land, officials informed the chief minister. He directed them to inspect the condition of the schemes at the field level, invite tenders immediately and begin repairs without delay.

Naidu proposed entrusting the continuous monitoring and maintenance of these schemes to the Jalaharathi Corporation, asking officials to establish a dedicated division for the purpose. He also suggested appointing a Chief Engineer or Superintending Engineer in every district to supervise the restoration works.

Officials were directed to coordinate with one another to complete repairs.

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{{^usCountry}} During the review, officials informed the chief minister that 4,171 acres of government irrigation land could be utilised to establish solar power plants with a combined generation capacity of 903.1 MW. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the review, officials informed the chief minister that 4,171 acres of government irrigation land could be utilised to establish solar power plants with a combined generation capacity of 903.1 MW. {{/usCountry}}

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Of the 5,565 acres available under the Water Resources Department, 4,061 acres have been identified for solar installations with a potential capacity of 877.3 MW. Additionally, 110 acres across 84 locations under the Irrigation Development Corporation could generate another 25.8 MW.

The chief minister asked officials to explore solar and hydropower generation opportunities over canals besides using available land. He also directed them to prepare a plan for ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to lift irrigation schemes during the agricultural season and examine the possibility of selling surplus power to the grid.

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Naidu said integrating transport, power generation, solar energy and agriculture could create additional economic opportunities.

He also suggested examining the establishment of a Water Regulatory Commission on the lines of the Electricity Regulatory Commission to regulate water utilisation across different sectors, including irrigation, industries, power generation and transport.

Referring to major initiatives such as the Ganga-Cauvery river-linking project, he said a regulatory mechanism could help determine water allocation among various sectors.

The chief minister further assured officials that funds would be released without delay for completing 36 irrigation projects identified as priorities by the government. He directed them to complete all these projects within the next two and a half years.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.