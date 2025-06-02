Anna University sexual assault convict, a biryani vendor, gets life term: What was the case?

A Mahila Court in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Monday was awarded a life sentence for a minimum period of 30 years without remission to the accused, Gnanasekaran, who has been convicted of rape of a girl student on the Anna University campus in December last year. Gnanasekaran, convicted in the Anna University sexual assault case, being escorted by the police after he was sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday.(PTI)

The 37-year-old accused, Gnanasekaran, was convicted on May 28 and on Monday given life imprisonment without remission for the offence of rape, which falls under section 64 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act (BNS). The judge also imposed a total fine of ₹90,000 on him.

What was the Anna University sexual assault case?

The case pertains to a second-year student of Anna University who was sexually assaulted on the campus in December last year. After an investigation, the Chennai Police arrested Gananesekaran in connection with the case.

Gnanasekaran, who was reportedly a roadside biryani vendor with a long criminal history -- including 15 previous cases of theft, robbery, and a past sexual assault on the same campus in 2011 -- was found to have entered the university premises unnoticed, an Indian Express report said.

On the night of December 23, 2024, he allegedly filmed the survivor and her male friend without consent, chased the friend away, and then raped the woman.

Also Read | AIADMK vs ruling DMK over Anna University case: Opposition asks ‘who saved sir’; MK Stalin responds

The conviction came five months after the crime and followed an intense probe that included scrutiny of CCTV footage, survivor testimony, and previous criminal records.

During the proceedings, the Madras High Court also stepped ordering a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident and criticising the university and local authorities for lapses in campus security.

According to public prosecutor Mary Jayanth, an SIT was formed to enquire into the incident.

Also Read | Hospitals to not insist on ID proof of rape survivors seeking abortion, says Delhi HC

The incident sparked widespread outrage and led to political debates, with opposition parties accusing the ruling DMK of attempting to cover up the matter due to alleged political connections.

However, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin commended the swift investigation and conviction, crediting the police and legal teams for securing justice within five months.

(with PTI inputs)