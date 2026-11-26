Police are investigating a possible insurance-related motive in the killing of a family travelling from Maharashtra to Gujarat’s Surat, as they recovered another body from a canal on Thursday, bringing the number of bodies recovered to four.
One child remains missing, while another survived the attack. Investigators are examining whether the killings were linked to an alleged insurance fraud case involving a death. Police are probing a possible connection with a case registered at Mehunbare in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district over the fraud.
Inspector PN Jadeja said a Gujarat police team would visit Maharashtra to investigate the motive, including the insurance angle. He added the arrested accused, Dayanand alias Khandiyo Bhadane, was a friend of Abha and Bunty, whom investigators suspect were the main conspirators. Bhadane knew about the plan to kill the family but claimed he did not know the real reason behind it.
Police secured eight days of remand for Bhadane on Wednesday night and hope to obtain more information during questioning. The search for Abha, Bunty and a fourth unidentified accused is underway.
The bodies of Nitin, Kavita and their nine-year-old daughter Sweety were recovered from the canal near Dungri village in Mahuva taluka this week.{{/usCountry}}
The bodies of Nitin, Kavita and their nine-year-old daughter Sweety were recovered from the canal near Dungri village in Mahuva taluka this week.{{/usCountry}}
Jadeja said the body of Kavita’s two-year-old son, Prathamesh, was recovered on Thursday. Her 16-year-old son Harish remains missing. Karan, 13, survived after managing to get out of the canal.
According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed in the case, the family left Erandol in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district for Surat around 7pm on November 21 in a white car. Abha was driving, with Bunty accompanying him.
After the family stopped for a meal and fuel, another white car carrying Bhadane and an unidentified man intercepted them. Bhadane and the unidentified man took Kavita, her husband Nitin alias Bhuriya, and their two-year-old son Prathamesh into their car. Abha and Bunty then drove Kavita’s three children from her first marriage – Harish, Karan and Sweety – in the vehicle towards a canal near Sejwad village in Bardoli taluka.
The FIR said the two men told the children they would show them their new home. They took the children along the canal bank and allegedly threw them into the water. Karan managed to hold on to a pipe, climb out, and reach a petrol pump, where an employee alerted the police.
The complainant, Khushi, Kavita’s daughter from her first marriage, told police that she learnt about the incident from Karan after Gujarat police brought him to her.
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He is an Ahmedabad-based journalist with more than two decades of experience. His career spans business journalism and general news, with reporting across politics, crime, governance, public policy, business, industry, infrastructure, energy, ports, aviation, the environment, wildlife and social issues. He began his career in feature writing before moving into business journalism, reporting on companies and sectors including energy, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, automobiles and real estate. Over the years, his work expanded to politics, courts, crime, public policy, civic affairs, the environment and wildlife. His reporting has taken him from government offices and courtrooms to factory floors, ports, forests and remote villages, covering stories that range from industrial investments and financial markets to elections, conservation and issues affecting everyday life. While many assignments demand the pace of the daily news cycle, others require sustained reporting over months and years to follow developments beyond the headlines. He started his journalism career with the Asian Age in Ahmedabad in 2002 as a feature writer and sub-editor. Since 2022, he has been working with Hindustan Times. Earlier, he worked with Business Standard, DNA, The Economic Times, Mint and The Times of India. His longest stint was with Mint, where he spent more than eight years reporting across multiple beats. During his career, he has worked in both reporting and editing roles, contributing to page planning, local editions and special editorial projects as newsrooms evolved from print-first operations to digital publishing. Early in his career, he also worked on media and documentary projects with an NGO and as a copywriter at a communications agency before returning to journalism. Away from work, he sometimes makes time for a pair of binoculars, table tennis, cinema and the occasional poem.