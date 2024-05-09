Another ‘donkey’ flight? Dubai flight with Indians sent back from Jamaica, says MEA

The ministry of external affairs on Thursday confirmed that a chartered flight carrying multiple Indian passengers from Dubai was sent back from Jamaica due to concerns over their documentation. Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Screengrab)

"We are given to understand that a chartered flight from Dubai landed in Jamaica with several Indians onboard. They had prior travel and hotel bookings. However local authorities were not satisfied with their documents. They were sent back to Dubai on 7th May," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, as quoted by ANI.

According to local reports, a chartered flight carrying “253 Indians and other foreign nationals” arrived in Jamaica last Thursday. Some of the Indians on the flight claimed they were on a five-day tour, but their itineraries only covered one day.

“For the purpose of the visit they said they were staying five days to tour the island but they had an itinerary for one day,” disclosed one immigration official to The Gleaner.

Immigration officers at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston discovered issues with their travel documents. Consequently, they were refused entry but allowed to stay at the ROK Hotel in downtown Kingston temporarily.

Another ‘donkey’ flight?

The term "donkey flight", predominantly used by traffickers in Punjab, describes a complex and hazardous journey taken by migrants to reach Western countries, typically the US.

The group was reportedly transiting through Jamaica, with some heading to Nicaragua for a housing development project, while others planned to travel to Canada. The Jamaican government has yet to confirm the purpose of their travel. Police are investigating a potential human smuggling operation.

“The police are investigating a possible human smuggling operation,” the report said.

The MEA did not specify whether the passengers were attempting to enter the US illegally.

As an island nation located in close proximity to the United States, Jamaica can be used as a transit point for migrants attempting to enter the US unlawfully.

A similar incident occurred last year when a chartered flight originating from Dubai, destined for Nicaragua, was halted at a French airport. The flight saw 276 Indian passengers being repatriated.

The flight, operated by USC Aero, transited through Cairo International Airport in Egypt from Dubai, it added.