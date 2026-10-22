CJP news LIVE updates: Delhi Police summons Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka to Crime Branch office
CJP news LIVE updates: CJP leaders Das and Ranka, who renewed demand for CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation after being released from Tihar Jail, have been summoned by the Delhi Police Crime Branch to appear today.
CJP news LIVE updates: The Delhi Police Crime Branch summoned Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, asking them to appear at its Rajouri Garden office at 12 pm on Thursday. The summons comes a day after the two leaders were released from Tihar Jail, where they had been held in connection with protests against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls....Read More
Neha Bora plea to be heard in Delhi HC today
The Delhi high court will hear today a plea filed by All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora challenging a Delhi Police notice asking her to execute a ‘peace bond’ before a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM).
Bora, who has been at the forefront of protests against alleged irregularities in the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, has sought the quashing of the notice and directions to the police not to take any coercive action against her.
Das, Ranka renew demand for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation after release
Hours after walking out of Tihar Jail late on Wednesday, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka appeared in a video holding the Indian flag and reiterated their demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, signalling that their release had not brought an end to the broader campaign against the voter-roll overhaul.
The two were released after spending more than a week in custody, amid heightened restrictions on protests over the contentious revision of electoral rolls.
Das and Ranka had been lodged in Tihar Jail for allegedly violating peace bonds and trespassing at Jantar Mantar, a designated protest site that has recently been stripped of its designated status.
A Special Executive Magistrate ordered their release after accepting sureties on their behalf. The two also undertook not to organise further demonstrations at the site.
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- 22 Oct 2026, 10:33:08 AM IST
CJP news LIVE updates: BJP leader says CJP leaders 'politically motivated persons'
BJP leader Prakash Reddy on Thursday criticised Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, saying they were misrepresenting themselves as Gen Z. He also questioned their claims of being political leaders.
"Ashutosh Ranka and Sourav Das claim that they are the political leaders of this country, but they are not. Their party is only on the in the social media, it is not a registered political platform," Reddy told ANI.
"The High Court very clearly found that Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das are not Gen Z, although they claim to be Gen Z," he said.
- 22 Oct 2026, 10:22:43 AM IST
CJP news LIVE updates: Das, Ranka apologised to the court
CJP news LIVE updates: During the hearing over Jantar Mantar trespassing case, counsel for Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka tendered an unconditional apology to the court over the conduct cited by the police and assured that it would not be repeated. The two were detained in connection with an October 13 protest at Jantar Mantar, which had been denotified as a designated protest site
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- 22 Oct 2026, 10:15:30 AM IST
Anti-CEC protest LIVE updates: Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka released on vow of no Jantar Mantar stir
Anti-CEC protest LIVE updates: A special executive magistrate on Wednesday ordered the release of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka from judicial custody after they agreed not to call any protests at Jantar Mantar until the site is re-notified as a designated protest site.
The written undertakings, furnished before assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Ritu Raj, acting as the SEM of New Delhi district, said, “We reiterate our undertaking and commitment towards peace, law and order, public tranquility and further we specifically state that we will not make any calls for protest at Jantar Mantar till such a time that it is de-notified in accordance with law.”
- 22 Oct 2026, 09:59:15 AM IST
Anti-CEC protest LIVE updates: What Delhi HC told Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka before release
Anti-CEC protest LIVE updates: The Delhi High Court in a special hearing on Wednesday declined to entertain Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka’s petition challenging special executive magistrate’s (SEM) order extending their judicial custody in an alleged bond-of-peace violation case, following their decision to withdraw the same.
The court observed that the appropriate remedy for the two CJP leaders was to challenge the SEM’s order before the sessions court. Emphasising that personal liberty is sacrosanct, the court noted that when a prescribed legal remedy is available, one should follow the established procedure rather than approach the high court directly.
“Your remedy actually lies in revision. There is difference between maintainability and entertainability... Instead of arguing now, why don’t you keep your powder dry? First before the revisional court (trial court) and then HC,” the judge told their lawyer Abhik Chimni.
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- 22 Oct 2026, 09:46:52 AM IST
Anti-CEC protest LIVE updates: INDIA bloc leaders to meet today
Anti-CEC protest LIVE updates: INDIA bloc leaders will meet through video conferencing on Thursday evening to discuss their strategy regarding the ongoing row involving Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, sources said, according to ANI.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will chair the meeting, they added.
- 22 Oct 2026, 09:37:52 AM IST
Anti-CEC protest LIVE updates: BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi, says he visits abroad for lessons on bringing about 'regime change'
Anti-CEC protest LIVE updates: Meanwhile, BJP attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday and accused him of hatching a conspiracy to bring about a "regime change" without elections and taking guidance from abroad.
"An attempt is being made to spread anarchy in the country to relaunch Rahul Gandhi, who has failed several times earlier," Patra alleged.
The BJP leader alleged that Rahul Gandhi had travelled abroad to receive guidance from billionaire investor George Soros and his associates on how to destabilise India and bring about a regime change without holding elections.
"Their purpose has been stated by Neha Bora, Prashant Bhushan, and Sanjay Raut -- regime change. For that, if violence becomes necessary, some people have even come out in its support," Patra said. - PTI
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- 22 Oct 2026, 09:29:19 AM IST
CJP news LIVE updates: CJP renews demand for CEC's resignation after Das, Ranka released
CJP news LIVE updates: CJP renewed the demand for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation after leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were released from Tihar jail. Abhijeet Dipke, on Wednesday, shared a video of Das and Ranka holding the Indian national flag and saying 'gyanu must go'.
- 22 Oct 2026, 09:21:57 AM IST
Anti-CEC protest LIVE updates: Neha Bora’s plea to be heard in Delhi HC today
Anti-CEC protest LIVE updates: The Delhi high court will hear on Thursday a plea filed by All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora challenging a Delhi Police notice directing her to execute a ‘peace bond’ before a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM).
Bora, who has been at the forefront of protests against alleged irregularities in the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, has sought the quashing of the notice and a direction to the police not to take any coercive action against her.
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- 22 Oct 2026, 09:13:01 AM IST
CJP news LIVE updates: Delhi Police summons Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka to Crime Branch office
CJP news LIVE updates: The Delhi Police Crime Branch summoned Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to its Rajouri Garden office on Thursday, ANI news agency reported.