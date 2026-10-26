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LIVE: Amid EC row, BJP calls nationwide protests over Kharge’s remark on PM Modi

By HT News Desk
Oct 26, 2026, 09:30:52 IST

LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced nationwide protests on Monday against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses party leaders during the state-level celebration of the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar's first Chief Minister Shri Krishna Singh, at Bapu Sabhagar, in Patna. (HT photo)
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses party leaders during the state-level celebration of the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar's first Chief Minister Shri Krishna Singh, at Bapu Sabhagar, in Patna. (HT photo)

LIVE: With the INDIA bloc preparing for a major rally in Delhi on November 1 against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced nationwide protests on Monday against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 26 Oct 2026, 09:28:39 AM IST

    Kharge remarks row live updates: Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary demands apology from Kharge, Rahul Gandhi

    Kharge remarks row live updates: Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday condemned Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling them "deeply unfortunate".

    Choudhary accused the Congress and Rahul Gandhi of showing hostility towards the Prime Minister's family, saying that using derogatory language against Modi's father was unacceptable.

    "I demand that Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi immediately apologise for the offensive remarks against the Prime Minister's father," he said, demanding an apology from the Congress leadership, reported news agency ANI.

  • 26 Oct 2026, 09:10:02 AM IST

    BJP protest live updates: Delhi BJP to protest against Kharge’s remarks on PM Modi at 12.15 pm

    BJP protest live updates: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva Malhotra, along with senior party leaders, will lead a protest against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

    The protest is scheduled to begin at 12.15 pm at Sena Bhawan Circle on Raja Ji Marg, near Vijay Chowk in New Delhi. The BJP has accused Kharge of using “derogatory language” against the PM Modi.

  • 26 Oct 2026, 09:00:37 AM IST

    Kharge remarks row live updates: BJP demands Kharge's apology over remarks on PM Modi

    BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan on Monday slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Kesavan alleged that Kharge's remarks reflected Rahul Gandhi's "uncivilized, uncultured politics of poisonous hate" and accused Congress leaders of repeatedly making personal attacks on the Prime Minister and his late mother, reported ANI.

    Calling Kharge's remarks "unpardonable and indefensible", Kesavan said they were an insult to the mandate of 140 crore Indians. He demanded that Kharge and the entire Congress leadership tender an "unconditional apology immediately."

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