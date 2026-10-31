Anti-SIR protest LIVE updates: INDIA bloc's ‘public impeachment’ of CEC Gyanesh Kumar to take place today
Anti-SIR protest LIVE updates: The INDIA bloc's march on November 1 would begin at noon from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and culminate at the Ramlila Maidan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, INDIA bloc's "public impeachment" of Kumar was postponed to Saturday, October 31, due to the rains in the national capital. It was earlier scheduled to be held on Friday.
Anti-SIR protest LIVE updates: INDIA bloc has planned a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and alleged irregularities....Read More
The INDIA bloc's march on November 1 would begin at noon from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and culminate at the Ramlila Maidan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday during an 'Ask Me Anything' (AMA) session on social media platform Instagram.
These developments come after a row erupted following a report by the Indian Express that election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record several times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders mostly related to the process of the SIR of electoral rolls.
Earlier on Friday, INDIA bloc's "public impeachment" of Kumar was postponed to Saturday, October 31, due to the rains in the national capital. It was earlier scheduled to be held on Friday.
"Due to incessant rain the Public Impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar organised by the INDIA janbandhan has been rescheduled to tomorrow October 31st at 230pm, This will be followed by the 'Chalo Dilli' Ramlila March on Sunday November 1st," Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh informed in an X post on Friday.
"The countdown to the exit of Gyanesh kumar who has so blatantly and brazenly subverted and sabotaged the Constitution of India on the instructions of the PM-HM duo is accelerating," he stated.
CJP extends support to INDIA bloc
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, in an X post on Wednesday, had extended support for the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally against CEC Kumar and SIR.
The post read, "GYANU MUST GO!"
"The Cockroach Janta Party extends its support to the INDIA Bloc’s November 1 rally. Nation above all!" it added.
AISA's Neha Bora extends support to Nov 1 anti-CEC protest
All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora on Friday extended her support to INDIA bloc's rally against the CEC and the alleged irregularities in the SIR.
"Our demand to seek Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, impose a complete halt on the SIR exercise, and withdraw the 2023 law will culminate in a movement at Ramlila Maidan on November 1," Bora said in a video posted on her social media handles.
She urged the citizens to reach the Ramlila Maidan to protect their voting rights and "uphold the sanctity of democracy," she said.
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- 31 Oct 2026, 10:32:51 AM IST
Anti-SIR protest LIVE updates: INDIA bloc's 'public impeachment' programme against CEC Kumar today
Anti-SIR protest LIVE updates: INDIA bloc leaders are set to hold their 'public impeachment' programme against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday at 10, Rajaji Marg, the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
The programme was rescheduled after being postponed on Friday due to rain in the national capital.
According to news agency ANI, speaking to reporters in Delhi on Friday, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said, "By consensus, we have decided to postpone today's program (public impeachment programme against CEC) to tomorrow at the same time because of rain. We felt that it would be uncomfortable for seniors to sit in the rain, and we will hold the same program tomorrow."
He also invited political parties, civil society members, journalists and other citizens to participate in the INDIA bloc's November 1 march to Ramlila Maidan.
(via ANI)
- 31 Oct 2026, 10:25:55 AM IST
Anti-SIR protest LIVE updates: Preparations underway at Ramlila Maidan
VIDEO | Delhi: Preparations underway at Ramlila Maidan for the INDIA bloc rally scheduled for November 1. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/GhbmEDeeUz— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 31, 2026
Anti-SIR protest LIVE updates: Preparations are underway at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for the INDIA bloc rally scheduled for November 1.
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- 31 Oct 2026, 10:18:49 AM IST
Anti-SIR protest LIVE updates: 'Enough tangible data and documents proof,' says Pilot
#WATCH | On the INDIA bloc's proposed public impeachment program against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Congress leader Sachin Pilot says, "...There has been enough tangible data and documents proof given for the wrongdoings that Gyanesh Kumar has conducted through his term as Chief Election Commissioner. The most fundamental right that we have is the right to vote. If 13.3 crore people's names are known to be struck off the electoral rolls, it is a big challenge to what we believe is the most fundamental issue in our republic, which is the right to vote... There are no answers given when the questions are asked within Parliament. So, it is quite fair for the people of India, the Opposition, to raise the issues in the public domain... As a political party, we are within our rights to raise this issue and demand answers." Watch the full interview at 5 PM— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2026
Anti-SIR protest LIVE updates: On the INDIA bloc's proposed public impeachment program against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that, as a political party, we are within our rights to raise this issue and demand answers,
Congress leader Sachin Pilot, speaking about the INDIA bloc’s 'public impeachment program' against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, said the opposition was within its rights as a political party to raise the issue and demand answers.
"There has been enough tangible data and documents proof given for the wrongdoings that Gyanesh Kumar has conducted through his term as Chief Election Commissioner. The most fundamental right that we have is the right to vote," ANI quoted the leader as saying.
"If 13.3 crore people's names are known to be struck off the electoral rolls, it is a big challenge to what we believe is the most fundamental issue in our republic, which is the right to vote... There are no answers given when the questions are asked within Parliament. So, it is quite fair for the people of India, the Opposition, to raise the issues in the public domain... As a political party, we are within our rights to raise this issue and demand answers," Pilot added.
#WATCH | On the INDIA bloc's proposed public impeachment program against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Congress leader Sachin Pilot says, "...There has been enough tangible data and documents proof given for the wrongdoings that Gyanesh Kumar has conducted through his term as Chief Election Commissioner. The most fundamental right that we have is the right to vote. If 13.3 crore people's names are known to be struck off the electoral rolls, it is a big challenge to what we believe is the most fundamental issue in our republic, which is the right to vote... There are no answers given when the questions are asked within Parliament. So, it is quite fair for the people of India, the Opposition, to raise the issues in the public domain... As a political party, we are within our rights to raise this issue and demand answers.
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