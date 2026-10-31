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Anti-SIR protest LIVE updates: INDIA bloc's ‘public impeachment’ of CEC Gyanesh Kumar to take place today

By Anushka Awasthi
Oct 31, 2026, 10:32:52 IST

Anti-SIR protest LIVE updates: The INDIA bloc's march on November 1 would begin at noon from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and culminate at the Ramlila Maidan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday.

Summary

Earlier on Friday, INDIA bloc's "public impeachment" of Kumar was postponed to Saturday, October 31, due to the rains in the national capital. It was earlier scheduled to be held on Friday.

Anti-SIR protest LIVE updates: A man walks near a banner of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi ahead of the "Chalo Delhi" Ramlila March, outside the Congress headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. (File Photo/PTI)
Anti-SIR protest LIVE updates: A man walks near a banner of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi ahead of the "Chalo Delhi" Ramlila March, outside the Congress headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. (File Photo/PTI)

Anti-SIR protest LIVE updates: INDIA bloc has planned a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and alleged irregularities....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 31 Oct 2026, 10:32:51 AM IST

    Anti-SIR protest LIVE updates: INDIA bloc's 'public impeachment' programme against CEC Kumar today

    Anti-SIR protest LIVE updates: INDIA bloc leaders are set to hold their 'public impeachment' programme against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday at 10, Rajaji Marg, the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

    The programme was rescheduled after being postponed on Friday due to rain in the national capital.

    According to news agency ANI, speaking to reporters in Delhi on Friday, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said, "By consensus, we have decided to postpone today's program (public impeachment programme against CEC) to tomorrow at the same time because of rain. We felt that it would be uncomfortable for seniors to sit in the rain, and we will hold the same program tomorrow."

    He also invited political parties, civil society members, journalists and other citizens to participate in the INDIA bloc's November 1 march to Ramlila Maidan.

    (via ANI)

  • 31 Oct 2026, 10:25:55 AM IST

    Anti-SIR protest LIVE updates: Preparations underway at Ramlila Maidan

    Anti-SIR protest LIVE updates: Preparations are underway at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for the INDIA bloc rally scheduled for November 1.

  • 31 Oct 2026, 10:18:49 AM IST

    Anti-SIR protest LIVE updates: 'Enough tangible data and documents proof,' says Pilot

    Anti-SIR protest LIVE updates: On the INDIA bloc's proposed public impeachment program against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that, as a political party, we are within our rights to raise this issue and demand answers,

    Congress leader Sachin Pilot, speaking about the INDIA bloc’s 'public impeachment program' against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, said the opposition was within its rights as a political party to raise the issue and demand answers.

    "There has been enough tangible data and documents proof given for the wrongdoings that Gyanesh Kumar has conducted through his term as Chief Election Commissioner. The most fundamental right that we have is the right to vote," ANI quoted the leader as saying.

    "If 13.3 crore people's names are known to be struck off the electoral rolls, it is a big challenge to what we believe is the most fundamental issue in our republic, which is the right to vote... There are no answers given when the questions are asked within Parliament. So, it is quite fair for the people of India, the Opposition, to raise the issues in the public domain... As a political party, we are within our rights to raise this issue and demand answers," Pilot added.

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