Anti-conversion bill to be discussed today, says Karnataka assembly speaker

Karnataka assembly speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri on Wednesday said the discussions on the controversial anti-conversion bill will be held on Thursday morning, following requests by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the principal opposition, Congress.

The contentious “Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2021” was scheduled for discussions on Wednesday after it was tabled amid opposition from the Congress a day before in the lower house in the ongoing winter session in Belagavi, about 505 kms from Bengaluru.

Congress insisted that there needed to be more discussions on problems of Northern Karnataka, which has districts that are among the aridest and backward in the country, and not prioritise the anti-conversion bill.

“Extend the session for a few more days,” Siddaramaiah, the leader of the opposition said, reasoning that the legislature was being held in Belagavi after almost 2.5 years.

The BJP continued to insist on a discussion on the bill, which is an extension of its plans to introduce laws in line with its core ideology. The proposal of introducing such a law in September had triggered protests and attacks against members of the Christian community, who the right-wing believes, is converting people by force or allurement.

“We don’t know how you will manage but please allow for the bill to be passed by tomorrow (Thursday) noon as we have to send it to the council as well,” JC Madhuswamy, Karnataka’s law, parliamentary and minor irrigation said.

The Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) have formally opposed the bill with the former staging a walkout on Tuesday afternoon when the bill was tabled in the assembly.

Congress has also sought that the session is extended for a few more days since the discussions have not yet been complete, especially concerning the development of the northern districts of Karnataka.

Congress has also asked that the joint and budget session be extended to have more comprehensive debates.

“Decision on extending the duration of the legislature session, including the joint session and budget session in the coming days would be taken after due discussion. It would provide more time for meaningful debates in the house,” Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka said.

“Opposition parties should naturally get more time and importance. A system of allotting time to a political party according to its strength in the house is in practice in the Lok Sabha. The problem could be resolved if the same system is adopted here,” he added.

He added that along with the extension of the duration of the session, a close look is also needed to examine the effectiveness of the debates witnessed in the house.